TAUZIA Hotels Provides Wedding Services via Launching Wedding Website

TAUZIA Hotels announces the launch of a special website for information and wedding package bookings to make it easier for future brides and grooms to prepare for their special wedding day.

The website, which can be accessed at wedding.tauzia.com, provides various information on indoor and outdoor wedding packages available at various hotels in Jakarta, Bali, Batam, Bandung, Surabaya, Semarang, Solo, as well as other major cities in the country. This website also has various inspirations for weddings such as event themes, how to choose a wedding organiser that suits your needs, and recommendations for honeymoon destinations.

“Marriage is one of the most important moments in life. We want to provide services and convenience for our customers who want to get married through the TAUZIA wedding website.

This one-stop solution platform can help couples in finding wedding packages and vendors that suit their needs, as well as providing many choices from hotels in the TAUZIA network,”

expressed TAUZIA Hotels Corporate Director of Marketing, Irene Janti.

To find a wedding package that suits the bride and groom’s needs, website visitors only need to enter the hotel data, the wedding date schedule, and the number of guests to be invited. After that, various recommendations for wedding packages will appear. The services provided are also very complete, starting from the provision of wedding dresses, makeup, photographers, wedding decorations to catering. There are also options of places to accommodate guests up to 1,000 people.

Moreover, TAUZIA Hotels also gives the bride and groom the opportunity to win a two-night stay voucher by booking via the website until 30th April 2021. The stay voucher is given to five lucky winners and can be used immediately for their honeymoon.

Please visit our wedding.tauzia.com and social media accounts @tauziahotels for more information about wedding packages and bookings.