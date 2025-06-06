Why Sports Should Be Affordable and Accessible for Everyone

Sports aren’t just for the wealthy. By making them affordable and accessible, we can open up opportunities for everyone to play, compete, and stay healthy.

Sports are one of the best ways for people to stay healthy, make friends, and have fun. Whether you are a child, teenager, adult, or elderly, playing sports brings many benefits to your body and mind. It can help reduce stress, improve fitness, and even build confidence. But sadly, not everyone has the same chance to enjoy sports. In many places, it can be hard to access good sports facilities, and sometimes sports equipment is too expensive for ordinary people to buy.

The good news is that there are many kinds of sports people can play for free. Running, jogging, and walking are simple activities that need no equipment at all. You just need a safe place, like a park or an open road. In Indonesia, people often enjoy senam pagi (morning exercise) in public parks, especially on weekends. During Car Free Day in big cities like Jakarta, people go jogging, cycle, and do group exercise together for free. It’s a fun way for families and friends to stay active.

Cities versus villages

In bigger cities, sports facilities like gyms, swimming pools, and sports halls are often easier to find. Some neighbourhoods have public sports parks where people can use equipment for free, like pull-up bars or jogging tracks. However, not everyone can access them easily. Traffic jams, long distances, or safety concerns might stop people from going. Also, modern gyms or sports clubs, require at least a one-year commitment to be a member, and membership fees can be too high for many people.

In villages, the situation is different. There are often fewer official sports facilities, but people use open spaces creatively. Children play football barefoot on the open fields with bamboo-made goals, and adults gather for volleyball matches after work. Traditional games like egrang (bamboo stilts) and gobak sodor (a local version of tag) are still played in some areas. Even though the facilities are basic, the spirit of sport is still alive.

The challenge for both cities and villages is basically the same — how to give people more public spaces and opportunities to move and play. Thus, local governments can help by providing free sports areas, holding community tournaments, or creating healthy lifestyle campaigns that invite everyone to join.

The right gear for safer workouts

Another thing that matters is the sports gear and equipment. While many sports can be done with minimal equipment, having the right gear is still important for safety and better performance. For example, good shoes are needed for running to avoid injuries. Helmets are necessary for cycling to protect your head. In sports like football or badminton, having quality balls or rackets makes the game more enjoyable.

For children and beginners, safe and comfortable sports equipment encourages them to be active. If the equipment is too old or dangerous, it can cause accidents or discourage people from playing. This is why schools, sports clubs, and community centres should try to provide basic, good-quality gear for everyone.

As we may already know, some sports brands sell high-quality equipment at high prices. Expensive shoes, professional rackets, or branded jerseys might look good and last longer, but not everyone can afford them. On top of that, these relatively more costly items usually offer better protection, comfort, and technology — especially to meet the needs of serious athletes. For example, unlike occasional joggers, professional runners might need lightweight, shock-absorbing shoes for long races.

Nevertheless, for beginners like those occasional joggers, it is not always necessary to buy the most expensive equipment. Affordable gear from local brands or second-hand shops can work just as well for casual sports. The important thing is that it is safe, comfortable, and suitable for the activity. Sadly, in this day and age, some people might feel embarrassed if they don’t have the latest or most expensive gear. This, as a result, can create a sense of inequality in sports. To solve this, communities and schools can promote the idea that the joy of playing is more important than what you wear or use. Local governments can also provide support by giving free or low-cost equipment to schools and sports groups.

The universality of sports

Sports are for everyone, no matter their background, age, or income. Everyone deserves the chance to move, play, and enjoy the benefits of sports. By making sports affordable and accessible, we can create a healthier, happier society. Free public spaces, community tournaments, and safe, as well as affordable, equipment are small steps that can make a big difference.

Let’s remember that you don’t need expensive gear or fancy facilities to experience the joy of sports. What matters is the spirit of movement, teamwork, and fun.