New Blueair DustMagnet™ Air Purifier – Life with Less Cleaning

The end of the era of cleaning?

Swedish air purifier expert Blueair has just launched a new model of a smart air purifier. As usual, with its latest launch, Blueair has yet again introduced new and unique technology in its air cleaning system, DustMagnet™, an air purifier designed to capture airborne dust before it settles onto surfaces and floors.

Dust is a major issue in air quality problems in homes and offices around the world. According to a 2019 YouGov survey, seven out of 10 foreign people, such as China, India, South Korea, Britain and America, rate dust as the most worrisome indoor pollutant.

Designed for a life with less cleaning

DustMagnet™ technology is the result of a unique design to attract airborne dust particles like a magnet before they land on the surface. Thanks to the combination of a precise airflow design and two charged pre-filters, at least 99 percent of dust particles (1-10 microns in size) are captured and removed from the air. As a result, we can spend more time on more meaningful things and no longer need to spend a lot of time and energy on sweeping or vacuuming, because this smart air purifier has caught on.

HEPASilent™ Technology

Like all other Blueair air purifiers, the new DustMagnet™ model uses HEPASilent™ technology which can remove 99.97 percent of dust particles, viruses, bacteria up to 0.1 microns in size from the air.

A clean room in just 12 minutes

The launch of the DustMagnet™ model offers two different capacities, the 5210i and 5240i series for 20 sqm, as well as the 5410i and 5440i series for 33 sqm. All series have been tested by AHAM, independent lab, able to clean a room of the recommended size in just 12 minutes!

Designed in harmony with the interior design of the house

Having a surface that functions as a side table, the DustMagnet™ air purifier is designed to match home designs such as Scandinavian furniture. If previously air purifiers were a barrier or a nuisance to home interior design, with DustMagnet™, there is no need to hide the air purifier behind a sofa or in a corner, you can place it in a family gathering area or where it is most effective.

Blueair‘s design division leader, Jacob Gunnefur, explained that consumers no longer want an air purifier that looked like a machine. This is the background behind DustMagnet™’s creation that is a combination of function and aesthetic design, created like a piece of modern Scandinavian style furniture.

Connected features to support modern living

It comes with sensor integration that provides real-time indoor air quality information through the light indicator on the unit and the Blueair application on the smartphone. The auto mode adjusts the filtration speed for optimal air cleaning results. Thanks to the smart features and the geofencing technology, DustMagnet™ ensures clean air when you get home. Furthermore, the geofencing technology and the welcome home feature that can be activated via the app allow the DustMagnet™ to go into standby mode when the owner leaves the house and turns back on when the connected owner approaches the house, to ensure that the air in the room is dust-free when returning home.

More clean air, less noise and more energy efficient

DustMagnet™ uses HEPASilent™ technology, Blueair’s unique filtration technology, which, thanks to its combination of mechanical and electrostatic filtration, can use filters that are not as dense as regular HEPA filters. As a result, DustMagnet™ can produce more clean air with lower air pressure, which means it can operate more silently and use less energy than a light bulb.

Cleans from allergens, germs, smokes, and odours

In addition to dust, DustMagnet™ can effectively eradicate bacteria and viruses, as well as clean allergens, pollen, mould, pet dander, and microplastics from the air. The activated carbon in the filter eliminates smoke and unpleasant odours in household use.

DustMagnet™ will be available starting 7th February 2022 through Higienis Indonesia’s official outlets in:

Plaza Indonesia

Central Grand Indonesia

Sogo Plaza Senayan

Galleries Lafayette Pacific Place

Hartono Pondok Indah

Electronic City

As well as through Higienis Indonesia’s official websites and shops accessible on: