Redefining Christmas Magic with Artisan Puppets Christmas Tree at InterContinental Bali Resort

InterContinental Bali Resort ushered in the holiday season with a remarkable departure from tradition, introducing the extraordinary “Kayon” Christmas tree.

Standing tall at four meters, Kayon is a masterpiece adorned with 1000 meticulously crafted puppets made from delicate dry palm leaves. Crafted by the skilled hands of Balinese artists, I Gusti Ngurah Adiartha and Kakul Art Production, the Artisan Puppets Christmas Tree seamlessly blends traditional holiday elements with the exquisite craftsmanship of Balinese artistry. Drawing inspiration from the Balinese philosophy of Bhuana Agung or Earth, Kayon symbolises the five elements of life: ground, water, fire, wind, and empty space, narrating stories akin to those performed in Balinese puppet shows.

The departure from conventional Christmas tree ornaments introduces a touch of uniqueness through handmade puppets, with each puppet being a miniature work of art reflecting the artisan’s creativity and skill. The incorporation of puppets as decorations infuses a whimsical and playful dimension into the tree, emphasising the value of craftsmanship and individuality in holiday decor.

The Artisan Puppets Christmas Tree invites a sense of wonder and storytelling, transforming the act of decorating into a more immersive and personalised experience for both creators and admirers. The layers of suspended puppets create a visually captivating display, casting enchanting shadows on the walls. The warm glow of lights, intertwined with the earthy tones of dry palm leaves, imparts a cosy and inviting atmosphere, turning the resort’s grand lobby into a haven of festive joy.

“We wanted to redefine the traditional holiday decor and create an experience that goes beyond the ordinary. Kayon, with its artisan puppets, not only celebrates the festive spirit but also pays homage to the rich cultural heritage of Bali,” said Christoph Pouls, Resort Manager of InterContinental Bali Resort.

The unveiling of the Kayon Christmas Tree marks a celebration of creativity, cultural heritage, and the joy of the holiday season at InterContinental Bali Resort. Visitors are invited to immerse themselves in the enchanting world of artisan craftsmanship and experience the magic of a truly unique and festive display.

For more information about Festive Getaway at InterContinental Bali Resort, please call at +62 361 701888 or email [email protected] or Festive Season’s program at [email protected]. Visit www.bali.intercontinental.com