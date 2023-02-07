Elevate Your Love at Park Hyatt Jakarta

Celebrate the month of love in the ultimate style and sophistication at Park Hyatt Jakarta.

Our refined stay offers the perfect escape for couples looking to create enticing memories. Indulge in our exceptional dining and drinking experiences, all designed to enhance your time together and make this Valentine’s Day truly unforgettable.

Suite Getaway

Experience luxury and romance at its finest with our Suite Getaway offer. Our elegant suites offer stunning views of the city, perfect for a special celebration or a romantic getaway with your loved one. Indulge in the exclusivity of a suite and create lasting memories at Park Hyatt Jakarta and enjoy special benefits including breakfast for two, suite welcome amenities, an exclusive gift set from BABOR, a 60-minute couple massage treatment at The Spa, and IDR 700,000 F&B credits. Book now for stays between 1st February and 30th June 2023.

Find out more about this offer via this link.

Valentine’s Day at The Park

Celebrate love and togetherness this Valentine’s Day with a special dinner in the Dining Room at Park Hyatt Jakarta. Our special buffet is the perfect way to share this special occasion with the one you love.

Valentine’s Day Buffet Dinner

Priced at IDR 788,000++ per person.

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea

This Valentine’s Day, savour a romantic afternoon tea together in the Conservatory at Park Hyatt Jakarta. Specially curated by our pastry chef, Ali Saleg, this four-course selection of sweet and savoury treats is paired with the finest Dammann Frères teas for a truly unforgettable experience.

Priced at IDR 585,000++ for 2 persons.

A Slice of Joy

Make this Valentine’s Day extra special by treating the one you love to our selection of delicious cakes in the Conservatory. Park Hyatt Jakarta provides an elegant backdrop for romantic moments of indulgence.

Price starts from IDR 525,000++

Saint Valentine

Head over to KITA 喜多 Restaurant for a romantic dinner this Valentine’s Day, framed by the Jakarta city skyline. Curated by Chef Takeumi Hiraoka, our special six-course set menu includes kombu-marinated salmon and watercress salad; chawanmushi with edamame; pan-seared Japanese yellowtail kanburi; kakiage with burdock root and scallops; and grilled Australian wagyu beef rib eye. Topped off with a range of irresistible desserts as KITA adds a little touch of sweetness to your celebration.

Price starts from IDR 1,300,000++ per person.

Girls Just Wanna Have Fun

This Valentine’s Day, love is in the air at KITA Bar. Get the besties together and enjoy a girls’ night out to remember with us, accompanied by R&B tunes from DJ Justeen and DJ El, at KITA Bar, Level 36, Park Hyatt Jakarta. Enjoy a complimentary glass of prosecco for the girls!

Tuesday, 14th February 2023, from 7pm onwards.

For more information about dining and drinking venues: