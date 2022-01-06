Latest Quarantine Rules for Indonesians

The government has reduced the quarantine rules period for Indonesian travelers coming from abroad to seven or 10 days, depending on where they are traveling through and from.
This is stated in the circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force no. 2 of 2022 concerning entry points, quarantine places, and PCR obligations for Indonesians travelling overseas.
This decision replaces the circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force no.1 of 2022 concerning health protocols for overseas travel during COVID-19 which stated the quarantine period was 14 and 10 days.
Indonesian citizens who travel abroad are required to quarantine for 10 days if the country they are coming from or have been in within the last 14 days falls into the following criteria:
- Has confirmed community transmission of the Omicron variant.
- Geographically adjacent to the community transmission country of the Omicron variant.
- The number of confirmed cases of Omicron is more than 10,000.
Meanwhile, the 10-day quarantine period has been changed to seven days for any other country of origin.
“Overseas arrivals carry out quarantine in a centralised quarantine accommodation is referred to in the second dictum whose services include lodging, transportation, meals, and PCR costs,” the circular states.
The Task Force has also determined quarantine locations for each entry point as follows:
DKI Jakarta
- Wisma Atlet Pademangan
- Rumah Sakit Darurat Covid-19 (RSDC)
- Wisma Atlet Kemayoran
- Rumah Susun (Rusun) Nagrak Cilincing
- Rusun Pasar Rumput Manggarai
Surabaya, East Java
- Surabaya Embarkation Hajj Dormitory
- East Java Education Quality Assurance Institute (LPMP)
- Education and Training Centre (Badiklat) Surabaya Ministry of Religion
- Vini Vidi Vici Hotel
- Grand Park Hotel Surabaya
- Hotel Sahid
- Hotel 88 Embong Malang
- Hotel BeSS Mansion
- Hotel Zest Jemursari
- Hotel Bisanta Bidakara
- Hotel Fave Hotel Rungkut
- Hotel Life Style Hotel
- Hotel Delta Sinar Mayang Sidoarjo
- Hotel Zoom Jemursari
- Hotel 88 Kedungsari
- Hotel 88 Embong Kenongo
- Hotel Pop Station City
- Hotel Pop Gubeng
- Hotel Cleo Jemursari
Manado, North Sulawesi
- Tuminting Hajj and Badiklat Maumbi Dormitory
Batam, Riau Islands
- BP Batam Flats
- Batam City Government Flats
- Putra Jaya Flats
- Hajj Dormitory
- Shelters for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (P4TKI)
Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands
- Tanjung Pinang Trauma Center (RTPC) Protection House
- Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) Shelter
Nunukan, North Kalimantan
- Nunukan Regional Government Flats
Entikong, West Kalimantan
- Entikong International Freight Terminal (TBI)
- Indonesian Job Training Unit (ULKI)
- Entikong Port Health Office Building
Aruk, West Kalimantan
- Regional Personnel Agency (BKD) Training and Education Building
- Sambas City Hajj Dormitory
- Aruk PLBN Wisma
- Brimob Dormitory;
Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara
- Flats Yonif RK 744/SYB
Other quarantine accommodation places can be determined by the Head of the Regional COVID-19 Handling Task Force based on recommendations from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.
Centralised quarantine places for Indonesian citizens travelling abroad are for arrivals meeting the following conditions:
- Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) who return to Indonesia to stay at least 14 days
- Students who return to Indonesia after completing education or carrying out study assignments abroad
- Government employees who return to Indonesia after carrying out official trips abroad
- Representatives of Indonesia in international competitions or festivals
This decision effective from 4th January to 31st December 2022 and was signed by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency as Chair of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, with the stipulation that if in the future there are errors, corrections will be made accordingly.sk-ka-satgas-nomor-2-2022-tentang-pintu-masuk-(entry-point)-tempat-karantina-dan-kewajiban-rt-pcr-bagi-warga-negara-indonesia-pelaku-perjalanan-luar-negeri (1)