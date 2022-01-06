Latest Quarantine Rules for Indonesians

The government has reduced the quarantine rules period for Indonesian travelers coming from abroad to seven or 10 days, depending on where they are traveling through and from.

This is stated in the circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force no. 2 of 2022 concerning entry points, quarantine places, and PCR obligations for Indonesians travelling overseas.

This decision replaces the circular of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force no.1 of 2022 concerning health protocols for overseas travel during COVID-19 which stated the quarantine period was 14 and 10 days.

Indonesian citizens who travel abroad are required to quarantine for 10 days if the country they are coming from or have been in within the last 14 days falls into the following criteria:

Has confirmed community transmission of the Omicron variant.

Geographically adjacent to the community transmission country of the Omicron variant

The number of confirmed cases of Omicron is more than 10,000.

Meanwhile, the 10-day quarantine period has been changed to seven days for any other country of origin.

“Overseas arrivals carry out quarantine in a centralised quarantine accommodation is referred to in the second dictum whose services include lodging, transportation, meals, and PCR costs,” the circular states.

The Task Force has also determined quarantine locations for each entry point as follows:

DKI Jakarta

Wisma Atlet Pademangan

Rumah Sakit Darurat Covid-19 (RSDC)

Wisma Atlet Kemayoran

Rumah Susun (Rusun) Nagrak Cilincing

Rusun Pasar Rumput Manggarai

Surabaya Embarkation Hajj Dormitory

East Java Education Quality Assurance Institute (LPMP)

Education and Training Centre (Badiklat) Surabaya Ministry of Religion

Vini Vidi Vici Hotel

Grand Park Hotel Surabaya

Hotel Sahid

Hotel 88 Embong Malang

Hotel BeSS Mansion

Hotel Zest Jemursari

Hotel Bisanta Bidakara

Hotel Fave Hotel Rungkut

Hotel Life Style Hotel

Hotel Delta Sinar Mayang Sidoarjo

Hotel Zoom Jemursari

Hotel 88 Kedungsari

Hotel 88 Embong Kenongo

Hotel Pop Station City

Hotel Pop Gubeng

Hotel Cleo Jemursari

Manado, North Sulawesi

Tuminting Hajj and Badiklat Maumbi Dormitory

Batam, Riau Islands

BP Batam Flats

Batam City Government Flats

Putra Jaya Flats

Hajj Dormitory

Shelters for the Placement and Protection of Indonesian Migrant Workers (P4TKI)

Tanjung Pinang, Riau Islands

Tanjung Pinang Trauma Center (RTPC) Protection House

Indonesian Migrant Workers Protection Agency (BP2MI) Shelter

Nunukan, North Kalimantan

Nunukan Regional Government Flats

Entikong, West Kalimantan

Entikong International Freight Terminal (TBI)

Indonesian Job Training Unit (ULKI)

Entikong Port Health Office Building

Aruk, West Kalimantan

Regional Personnel Agency (BKD) Training and Education Building

Sambas City Hajj Dormitory

Aruk PLBN Wisma

Brimob Dormitory;

Motaain, East Nusa Tenggara

Flats Yonif RK 744/SYB

Other quarantine accommodation places can be determined by the Head of the Regional COVID-19 Handling Task Force based on recommendations from the COVID-19 Handling Task Force.

Centralised quarantine places for Indonesian citizens travelling abroad are for arrivals meeting the following conditions:

Indonesian Migrant Workers (PMI) who return to Indonesia to stay at least 14 days

Students who return to Indonesia after completing education or carrying out study assignments abroad

Government employees who return to Indonesia after carrying out official trips abroad

Representatives of Indonesia in international competitions or festivals

This decision effective from 4th January to 31st December 2022 and was signed by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency as Chair of the COVID-19 Handling Task Force, National Armed Forces Lt. Gen. Suharyanto, with the stipulation that if in the future there are errors, corrections will be made accordingly.