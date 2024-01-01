Jakarta’s Top Live Music Venues

Embark on a musical adventure through the lively nightlife of Jakarta with a variety of premier live music venues scattered across the city.

Whether it’s the charm of historic Old Town establishments, the elegance of upscale hotel bars, the vibrancy of bustling beer gardens, or the modern allure of contemporary hotspots, each location guarantees a distinctive experience. These venues seamlessly fuse enthralling live performances with a rich array of culinary delights.

Come along as Indonesia Expat navigate the diverse and dynamic live music scene in Jakarta, promising a melodic journey like no other.

Cafe Batavia

Located in Jakarta’s Old Town (Kota Tua), Cafe Batavia is a standout restaurant surrounded by colonial landmarks with a view of Taman Fatahillah Square. Its historical importance is emphasised by its position as the second oldest building in the square, following the former City Hall building of Batavia, now the Jakarta History Museum. A haven for jazz enthusiasts, Cafe Batavia provides top-notch live music in a captivating colonial atmosphere. The 200-year-old building adds a distinctive touch, elevating the jazz experience and creating an enchanting ambience that is truly one-of-a-kind.

Address: Jl. Pintu Besar Utara No.14, Kota Tua, Taman Sari, West Jakarta

Phone: 08111805246

Instagram: @cafe_batavia

Shanghai Blue 1920

Originally identified as a tea house by a Chinese man named Chan-Mo Sang, this establishment, Shanghai Blue, embraces vintage decor. Featuring traditional Chinese lamps on the ceiling and aesthetically pleasing ornaments, Shanghai Blue effectively infuses a sense of Eastern culture into its jazz ambience. Paired with Chinese and Indonesian cuisine, the experience of listening to jazz at Shanghai Blue takes on a distinctly Oriental flair.

Address: Jl. Kebon Sirih No.79, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Phone: 081290086565

Instagram: @shanghai_blue

The Writers Bar

The Writers Bar stands as Jakarta’s sophisticated spot for leisurely afternoon tea, intimate discussions, and post-work drinks. Paying tribute to the renowned authors who resided at Raffles Singapore for more than a century, The Writers Bar is adorned with the lively artistry of Hendra Gunawan. Indulge in Chef Lukman Hakim’s distinctive light snacks and Pastry Chef Anom Putra’s delightful dessert creations, all accompanied by gourmet coffee and expertly crafted cocktails.

Address: Raffles Hotel, Ciputra World 1, Jl. Prof. DR. Satrio Kav. 3-5, South Jakarta

Phone: 021 29880888

Instagram: @raffleshoteljakarta

Motion Blue

Situated on the third level of the esteemed Fairmont Jakarta, Motion Blue Jakarta, established in late 2015, aspires to be Jakarta’s premier Live Music Restaurant, offering an excellent dining experience through a delightful fusion of cuisines and top-notch entertainment. In collaboration with Blue Note, Tokyo’s leading jazz music venue, Motion Blue Jakarta presents a lineup of both local and internationally acclaimed artists to cater to its audience.

Address: Fairmont Jakarta Level 3, Jl. Asia Afrika No.8, Gelora Bung Karno, Central Jakarta

Phone: 08118 690 690

Instagram: @motionbluejkt

Cascade Lounge

Nestled in the heart of Jakarta, Cascade Lounge offers a serene escape with its enticing blend of Afternoon Tea and live classical performances. Sink into the plush comfort of our luxurious chairs and sofas, creating an inviting atmosphere for a leisurely evening. Whether indulging in the calming elegance of English Afternoon Teas during the day or savouring the sophisticated notes of Evening Cocktails, Cascade Lounge provides a refined setting perfect for unwinding. The ambience is further enhanced with the enchanting tunes of a Classical Duo, making it an ideal spot for those who appreciate live jazz while basking in the sophisticated charm of Jakarta.

Address: Hotel Mulia Senayan, Jl. Asia Afrika, Tanah Abang, Central Jakarta

Phone: 021 5753270

Instagram: @hotelmuliadining

The Jaya Pub

Nestled in the heart of Menteng, Central Jakarta, The Jaya Pub reigns supreme as one of the city’s foremost live music venues. Boasting a rich legacy in the local music scene, this iconic establishment has become synonymous with exceptional jazz and rock music performances and a warm, inviting atmosphere.

Address: Gedung Jaya, Jl. M.H. Thamrin No.12, Menteng, Central Jakarta

Phone: 085219466510

Instagram: @jayapub_jkt

SHY Rooftop

Featuring a white-washed wooden floor and strategically placed candle-lit lanterns, Shy Rooftop is designed for an exceptional evening of live entertainment or serves as a distinctive backdrop for themed private events. Immerse yourself in the night, accompanied by the enchanting melodies of live jazz music and the warm glow of candles.

Address: The Papilion, Jl. Kemang Raya No.45A 9, Bangka, South Jakarta

Phone: 021 719 6966

Instagram: @thepapilion

Leon Goldstein

Leon Goldstein stands out as a top live music venue in Jakarta, offering a vibrant fusion of entertainment and contemporary ambience. Located in the heart of the city, it has become a hotspot for music enthusiasts seeking diverse live performances in a dynamic setting. The venue’s commitment to exceptional sound quality and acoustics enhances the overall concert experience. Complementing the musical offerings, Leon Goldstein features a contemporary all-day dining bistro, providing a culinary journey with a carefully curated menu.

Address: Jl. Wijaya I No.25, Petogogan, Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta

Phone: (021) 7221188

Instagram: @leongoldstein.jkt

Eastern Promise

Eastern Promise is a popular hangout spot for both expatriates and Indonesians. The restaurant’s menu caters to diverse palates, offering British/Indian curries, homemade meat pies, and substantial breakfast options. At the rear, the beer garden stands out as one of Jakarta’s few enjoyable outdoor terraces, serving as a charming venue for live music performances. Every Wednesday, the establishment hosts renowned Indonesian and expatriate jazz, while Fridays and Saturdays feature rocking performances by local bands.

Address: Jl. Kemang Raya No.5, Bangka, Mampang Prapatan, South Jakarta

Phone: 087779091666

Instagram: @epkemang

Mr. Fox

Featuring an elegant bar, welcoming mixologists, and a captivating lineup of weekly music events, Mr. Fox is the ideal spot for both cocktail aficionados and culinary enthusiasts. Whether you’re in the mood to explore distinctive flavours in dishes and cocktails, Mr. Fox extends a warm welcome to all who appreciate exceptional food and beverages.