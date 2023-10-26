Honouring Legacy at Indonesia Expat Mixer

It’s been a hot minute since the Indonesia Expat Mixer returned to Kemang!

Eastern Promise opened its doors as the venue between 7 and 9 pm for a night of effortless networking on Wednesday, 23rd August 2023. Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow beer from König Ludwig Weissbier and Kaltenberg Royal Lager, as well as wine from Plaga. At the same time, scrumptious light bites were whipped up by Pacific West Indonesia. A special thanks also goes to The American Club and MesaStila Resort and Spa, Magelang for providing the lucky draw prizes.

A Mixer newcomer from the crowd helped during the lucky draw announcement. He pulled out two business cards for the winners of a daily pass at The American Club. The grand prize winner was entitled to five vouchers for a complimentary stay at MesaStila Resort and Spa, Magelang was in awe to hear his name called.

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience while releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food, beverages, and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup.

To stay updated about the upcoming mixers, follow @indonesiaexpatmixer and @indonesiaexpat on Instagram and Facebook and subscribe to Indonesia Expat on YouTube to watch the soiree’s recap.

See you at the next one!