Wanders of Arabian Nights at Gran Melia Jakarta

To welcome the holy month of Ramadan, Gran Melia Jakarta offers guests an extravagant iftar feast and a range of sophisticated Ramadan hampers to share the bliss of the holy month.

During these special months, Gran Melia Jakarta brings guests to feel the experience of ‘Wanders of Arabian Nights’.

Cafe Gran Via, the hotel’s international buffet restaurant, will bring a delightful of Gran Melia Jakarta special iftar culinary creations from Indonesia, India, and Traditional Middle Eastern that fare with an Asian twist. The iftar dinner menu varies from Hummus, Tabouleh, Khabsah, Sish Tawouk, Grilled and Roasted Meats, and also Nusantara dishes to cater to the local preferences as well as the specialty Moroccan Tea and Date Juice.

The recipes come from Gran Melia Jakarta’s chef and originated from the native chef of the dish. Guests may savor the richly spiced menus during the Ramadan iftar or dinner feast as well as traditional iftar takjil and a variety of delightful beverages, available at IDR 450.000++ per person, guests can discover the finest delightful cuisines as cafe gran via continues to impress with the true taste of iftar.

As the complement of this holy month, Gran Melia Jakarta also offers guests special Takeaway Ramadan dishes in the ‘Boxes of Blessing’ filled with Rendang or Opor Ayam including Ketupat in every box. Available at prices starting from IDR 200.000+ per box, experience the delectable bliss of classical Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr food with the comfort of home that can be savored by guests.

In the course of Eid, the most important moment is gathering with the big family. Therefore, Cafe Gran Via also offers guests special Eid Al-Fitr Brunch during the first and second day of Eid Al-Fitr that is available at IDR 490.000++ per person for the buffet, guests can enjoy the spectacular spread and live stations of top-quality international cuisine and Indonesia specialties dish.

To share the holy month’s blessings, El Bombon offers ‘Noor & Naeeman’ Ramadan hampers that will make great presents for family members, friends, and business colleagues. These delicacies will be available to order as a lovely gesture of appreciation and of embracing this festivity. The ‘Noor & Naeeman’ Ramadan hampers are available at prices starting from IDR 760.000+ and include a selection of Indonesian- and Middle East-style signature cookies such as Kastengel, Nastar, Putri Salju, Chocolate Dates, Roasted Cashew Nuts, and Dry Fruit Cookies. El Bombon also introduced Classic Indonesian Sweets such as Klepon Cake and Lapis Surabaya which are the perfect choice either as a gift or to be shared with family or colleagues. The Classic Indonesian Sweets are available at prices starting from IDR 225.000+ per whole cake.

During the Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr period, guests with families can enjoy a special room package that includes breakfast or Suhoor in the room for 2 adults and 2 children under 5 years old as well as 50% off for children over 5 years old and a special complimentary for late check-out until 2 PM. This package is available from IDR 998.000 nett for Deluxe Rooms per room, per night.

For more information and reservation, please contact +62 21 5268 080 or email to [email protected] ; WhatsApp +62 811-8890-712 for dining reservations and [email protected] WhatsApp +62 822-6113-8880 for room reservation.