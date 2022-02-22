Express Your Love the Big Way at Gran Melia Jakarta

Gran Melia Jakarta offers new deals especially for the month to help you express your love the big way with a night’s stay at the hotel.

The newly launched Romantic Staycation package is available throughout February 2022, as it will never be too late to show the love and affection one truly deserves. This specially curated package includes a series of welcome amenities, including chocolates, roses, and two glasses of cocktails. Gran Melia believes that it isn’t merely about the love in February, but also giving the ultimate experience by taking the best care of their guests.

The experience doesn’t stop there. It’s Gran Melia’s mission to spoil their guests with a beautiful set of afternoon tea in the Lobby Lounge, as well as an intimate dinner at Yoshi Izakaya, with the hotel’s specialty Japanese course set menu accompanied with their exclusive collection of house wines or beers!

This all-inclusive package is available for only Rp3.2 million++, with a Gran Melia’s spacious classic room and a complimentary upgrade subject to availability. Book your Romantic Staycation now by contacting +62 822-6113-8880 or email [email protected].

