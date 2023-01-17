Chinese New Year Celebrations at Gran Melia Jakarta

Gran Melia Jakarta welcomes Chinese New Year 2023 with an exciting array of celebrations.

The hotel will be offering a personalised experience during the Chinese New Year designed to provide them with memories, including the traditional lion dance and authentic dining delights on Saturday, 21st January 2023 from 6.00-10pm and on Sunday, 22nd January 2023 from 12.00-3.00pm. An abundance of delicacies is available, from special Chinese-themed set menus at Tien Chao restaurant to a Chinese New Year buffet at Café Gran Via.

The Culinary Team at Gran Melia Jakarta has put together a bevvy of speciality dishes steeped in auspiciousness for Prosperity Set Menus at Tien Chao. With a selection of seven different set menus, diners can be assured of a suitable option, Gold Package IDR 888,000 ++ or Premium Package IDR 988,000 ++. This festive set starts off with a fresh yusheng with a generous serving of fresh salmon. This is then followed by classic Chinese dishes such as Braised Sea Treasure with Birds Nest Thick Soup, Pan Fried Beef Steak with Cantonese Sauce and more.

Café Gran Via is inviting guests to celebrate with the whole family and friends an abundant and prosperous year ahead with a remarkable buffet selection of regional Chinese specialities. A mouthwatering line-up of dishes is served to delight every palate. A prosperous Chinese New Year Feast is priced at IDR 550,000++ per person. “Buy 2 Get 3 promotion” is available for MeliaRewards members, BCA and HSBC cardholders, and reservations through Chope. Terms and conditions apply.

To enliven the joyful atmosphere, Chinese Lions will parade throughout the hotel on Saturday & Sunday, 21st & 22nd of January. Guests are invited to watch and enjoy the colourful dance performance as they will weave their magic.

In addition, to share the abundance of the season, a delicious homemade Nian Gao has been prepared by the Culinary Team. The Koi Fish Nian Gao is available at IDR 320,000 ++.

For more information on the hotel’s offers and updates, please visit https://online.fliphtml5.com/jlmgh/vijo/ call at 021 – 526 8080, WhatsApp +62 811 8890 712 or email at [email protected].