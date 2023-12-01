A Festive Season of Elegance and Joy Awaits at Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta

The iconic hotel unveils an array of curated experiences and culinary delights for guests to celebrate the festive holidays.

This festive season, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta transforms into a sanctuary of holiday cheer, offering guests an array of exclusive staycation packages, curated experiences and enchanting events. The iconic hotel, renowned for Indonesia’s rich history, invites locals and visitors alike to join in the celebrations and create unforgettable memories.

Staycation Package

From 22nd-29th December 2023, guests are invited to discover the hotel’s exclusive staycation package – starting at Rp2,950,000 nett. The package includes luxurious accommodation with upscale amenities, breakfast for two, and a choice of a CGV cinema movie ticket or a shopping voucher at the Central Department Store, along with special surprises for children under six.

Festive Delights

The hotel’s array of dining options comes alive with festive flair during the holiday season. At Signatures, the chefs have curated a festive menu that showcases seasonal favourites alongside gourmet delights. OKU offers a unique Japanese dining experience with a festive twist, while Paulaner provides a touch of Bavarian charm and hearty holiday meals. Kempi Deli is the go-to spot for sweet treats, pastries, and festive hampers, perfect for gifting or personal indulgence. Guests looking to celebrate under the stars can head to the Sky Pool, where breathtaking city views, festive bites, and drinks set the stage for memorable evenings.

“Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta is thrilled to welcome guests to celebrate this festive season with us. We have meticulously prepared a series of events and offerings to ensure an unforgettable experience filled with joy, luxury, and the warmth of the holiday spirit,” shares Harald Fitzek, General Manager of Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta.

With its commitment to excellence and a passion for hospitality, Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta stands ready to make this festive season a time of elegance, joy, and unforgettable memories. For reservations and inquiries, please contact 0877 7503 7507 or 021 – 2358 3898.