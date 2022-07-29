The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place Presents Mooncake Hampers

As the Mid-Autumn Festival approaches, The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place celebrates the joyous occasion with Mooncake Hampers that feature a variety of flavourful mooncakes in picturesque boxes designed by Kezia Karin.

Every year, Executive Chinese Chef Ken Lee and his culinary team never cease to amaze diners with their exquisite mooncake creations. The “Traditional Flavours Hamper” is presented in a red box resembling a lantern, offering classic Mooncake flavours, such as double yolk lotus, single yolk lotus, plain white lotus, black sesame lotus, durian white lotus, and red bean lotus.

There is also the “Premium Flavours Hamper” that comes in the shape of a traditional Chinese meal basket, containing special mooncakes with distinctive and premium flavour combinations, such as bamboo charcoal pandan lotus, Valrhona chocolate lotus in pumpkin skin, low sugar dried coconut lotus, and almond dried fruits lotus in matcha skin.

“The inspiration came from the romantic Chinese legend about Chang E and Houyi, whom I think are heroes on their own in creating the Mooncake tradition. When we were thinking about the design, we thought it would be very nice to look back, then take it as an inspiration and bring it to a modern contemporary setting,” explained Kezia Karin. “I want the recipients of these hampers to feel joyful. Hopefully, they will have a good time with their family.”

The Mooncake Hampers by The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place is available for order until 10th September 2022. Call +6221 2550 1993 or email [email protected] to order yours now.

Visit www.pasolajakarta.com and follow Instagram @pasolajakarta and @ritzcarltonpacificplace for more information on Pasola Jakarta and The Ritz-Carlton Jakarta, Pacific Place.