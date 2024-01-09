Unveiling Bali’s Top 10 Most Unique Themed Restaurants

Step into a world where dining transcends mere sustenance, and every meal is an immersive experience.

A themed restaurant goes beyond serving delicious food; it crafts an atmosphere that transports patrons into a carefully curated narrative, making each visit a journey. Bali, known for its vibrant culture and creative spirit, boasts a collection of themed restaurants that redefine the art of dining. From enchanting settings that evoke fantasy realms to cultural odysseys expressed through decor and cuisine, these establishments weave stories around every plate.

Join us on a culinary expedition as we explore Bali’s top themed restaurants, where every meal is a voyage into a world of imagination and delight.

Merlin’s Magic

The self-proclaimed world’s first restaurant where the food chooses you, recently unveiled Merlin’s Secret—an immersive theatre and dining experience. Committed to 100 percent sustainability and eco-friendly initiatives in Bali, the restaurant prioritises locally sourced ingredients with compelling stories. Under Camelot’s dome, guests choose a la carte botanical dishes or opt for the Food Oracle Experience, where Merlin guides them through a card reading revealing truths and a personalised set menu. This unique culinary journey, beyond its alchemical surprises, has earned praise for its fantastic twist, food quality, and stunning venue—a magical must-visit in Bali.

Address: Jl. Raya Pengosekan Ubud No.108, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571

Phone: +62 813 7310 1037

Instagram: @merlinsmagicbali

Keramas Aero Park

The innovative concept of Keramas Aero Park, an Inflight Restaurant and Bar seamlessly blends the exotic Boeing 737-400 Series, Ground Bar, and Landscape. Nestled in the picturesque Keramas Beach, the venue offers expansive views of verdant rice fields, stretching to the beach and ocean, with the overlay of Nusa Penida strait leading to the distant islands of Nusa Lembongan and Nusa Penida. The rice fields, sustained by 11 springs, symbolise the continuous blessing of God, with the 11th spring located in the Aero Park area. Opened on 15th October 2016, and spanning 8,400 square metres, Keramas Aero Park accommodates a minimum of 150 seats, extendable to a maximum of 500 seats when the entire area is utilised.

Address: Jl. By Pass Prof. Ida Bagus Mantra KM 28, Keramas, Gianyar, Bali

Phone: +62 878 6228 3008

Instagram: @keramas_aeropark

Tsavo Lion Restaurant

A five-star dining experience at Tsavo Lion Restaurant located at The Amazing Taman Safari Bali while witnessing the rare spectacle of lions socialising up close. The unique proximity to the lions makes this an unforgettable opportunity. For the little ones, the restaurant features not only lions but also an entertaining mob of meerkats, a favourite among kids. To seamlessly combine dining with a safari adventure, purchase entrance tickets on the Bali Safari Park website. Tsavo Lion Restaurant offers various packages, including Breakfast With Lions, the Dragon Package, and Night Safari, providing options for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Address: Jl. Prof. Dr. Ida Bagus Mantra No.Km. 19, Serongga, Gianyar, Bali 80551

Phone: +62 361 950000

Instagram: @balisafari

Frankenstein’s Laboratory

Bali’s exclusive Halloween-themed Cabaret, Bar & Restaurant, brings the dead back to life for a night of entertainment, live music, and creepy cocktails. The experience is family-friendly from 5 to 8:15 PM for kids under 12, transitioning to an Adults Only (13+) session starting from 7 PM. Guests praise the fantastic atmosphere during the family show and commend the crew’s exceptional service. The entertainment features The Monster Band and engaging cabaret shows with creative choreography to songs like Thriller. The venue, with its steampunk decor and post-apocalyptic performances, offers a unique and enjoyable experience for those seeking something out of the ordinary in Bali.

Address: Jl. Camplung Tanduk No.6, Seminyak, Kuta, Bali, Indonesia 80361

Phone: +62 813 3871 3280

Instagram: @frankensteinslaboratorybali

Motel Mexicola

Centrally located in Seminyak, is a vibrant Latin restaurant with lively Mexican-inspired interiors operating from 9 AM to 11 PM. Transforming into a lively nightlife destination from 10 PM to 1 AM, the visually striking exterior mirrors a traditional Mexican hacienda. Guests are immersed in lively decor, vivid murals, vintage trinkets, and neon signs, creating an authentic and captivating experience. The delicious food and friendly service make it a must-visit for an authentic and vibrant atmosphere in Seminyak.

Address: Jl. Kayujati 9X, Seminyak, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 361 736688

Instagram: @motelmexicola

Ling Ling’s

In the heart of Seminyak, Ling Ling’s beckons with contemporary Asian fusion, rooted in a blend of Japanese and Korean styles. Open daily from 11 am, the restaurant satisfies cravings with Asian tapas and a delightful drinks menu. Tuesdays feature 10k tacos, and on Thursdays, experience Ling-Ling’s Drag Queen Bingo for a unique entertainment fiesta. The restaurant exudes fun and quirky vibes, with a welcoming atmosphere adorned with vibrant artwork and lighting—a perfect spot for a lively night out with friends.

Address: Jl. Petitenget No. 43B, Seminyak, Bali, Indonesia, 80361

Phone: +62 819 1641 7867

Instagram: @linglingsbali

Shooters

Where the fun never stops and the food never flops! This rootin’ tootin’ venue offers an extensive range of games, sideshow alley-inspired décor, and a tempting array of drinks and snacks to keep spirits high. From classic carnival fare such as popcorn and cotton candy to heartier options of burgers and pizza, the menu satisfies every craving. The venue features main attractions such as Mini Golf, Axe Throwing, and a Shooting Range, along with a variety of free-to-play mini-games like Foosball, Giant Jenga, and Retro Nintendo. While Photo Booth, Mini Golf, Axe Throwing, and Shooting Range have a small price tag, all other games are absolutely free. Shooters is open daily from 11 AM to 12 AM, providing a carnival of choices without emptying your pockets.

Address: Jl. Petitenget 43D, North Kuta, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 819 9005 0999

Instagram: @shooters.bali

Cosmic Diner

Renowned for serving the best Burgers & Shakes in town, captures the essence of a 60s diner with its retro feel. As an authentic American diner, the menu offers a variety of favourites, featuring staples such as burgers, shakes, and all-day breakfast items. The ambience is a visual delight, transporting patrons back to the olden days with its photogenic corners and nostalgic decor, complete with neon lights and checkerboard floors. The vibrant and lively atmosphere, accompanied by old-school tunes, enhances the experience. Cosmic Diner’s simplicity and dedication to the traditional diner experience make it a great spot for those craving familiar flavours and a touch of nostalgia.

Address: Sunset Star, Jl. Sunset Road, Legian 80361

Phone: +62 877 6129 7722

Instagram: @cosmicdinerbali

Koral Restaurant at The Apurva Kempinski

Experience unparalleled underwater dining at Koral, Bali’s first aquarium restaurant located at The Apurva Kempinski. Helmed by award-winning Chef Andrea Astone, Koral offers a set menu and degustation menu, featuring modern cuisine with a twist. This unique destination on the Island of Gods combines talent, locally sourced ingredients, and innovative compositions. Diners enjoy elegant dishes inspired by Indonesian coastal flavours in a casually refined atmosphere. Koral goes beyond dining, providing a full bistronomic journey with an aquarium backdrop and a mesmerising soundtrack capturing the magic of life beneath the waves.

Address: Jl. Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa, Badung, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 811 3820 5316

@kempinskibali Instagram: @koralbali

The Cave

Discover an enchanting dining adventure at The Cave by Chef Ryan Clift, a unique 22-seat subterranean restaurant set in a natural cave discovered during a new villa construction in 2013. Serving a seven or ten-course modern gastronomy menu with optional wine and cocktail pairings, the cave’s historic walls host interludes between courses. Guests praise the captivating light show during breaks, making The Cave an unforgettable gastronomic journey amidst stalactites and crescent walls.