The Apurva Kempinski Bali: High Vibrations Through Luxury Living

A beach bum appreciates the simple pleasures of life. Someone who canoodles the turquoise waters and powdery sand, basking in the sun until it makes the sky rosy, all while exuding a laid-back attitude.

This is me in Bali. Nusa Dua happens to be felicitous to support my beach bum persona with its opulence and serenity.

The plethora of resorts stretching along Bali’s Southwestern tip might make fellow beach bums conflicted about choosing their idle location of “beach and dine”. Here’s a not-so-secret secret: The Apurva Kempinski Bali is the quintessence of luxury living on the Island of the Gods. It achieves a gracefulness between splendour and authenticity, creating a unique and enriching stay.

“Apurva” is Sanskrit for “unique and magnificent”, embracing Kempinski’s dedication to bringing distinctive experiences to life. Indeed, this coincides with my third time staying in this majestic open-air theatre – no less high vibrational than ever.

The Indian Ocean and tropical gardens sway me into bliss every time I step into this grand resort. Something done differently now is relishing in a pot of green tea at the outdoor area of Selasar Deli. Since this is in the Lobby area, which stands atop the cliff of Nusa Dua, my afternoon tea is enhanced by the ocean and resort architecture panorama. Selasar Deli provides an array of traditional sweet and savoury light bites and all-day breakfast options so diners can get a taste of Indonesia in an exceptional ambience.

I once manifested that “I’ll absolutely make my return soon for the other form of bai yun, the hotpots.” Thank you, universe for letting me!

Bai Yun Restaurant is the perfect place for casual dining over authentic Cantonese flavours, such as hotpot and dim sum. “Bai Yun” gets its name from the hotpots generating heat, exerting steam floating high which resembles white clouds – the literal translation from Chinese Mandarin.

Hotpots are usually eaten for dinner but, let’s switch it up. There are no rules on holidays! I opt for slices of seafood variants and high-quality beef to adorn a steamy hotpot of vegetable soup. While waiting to be cooked, my previous enjoyment of the soft steamed dim sums once again easily melts each flavour in my mouth. “This is what cloud nine feels like, gastronomically speaking,” I thought to myself slurp after slurp.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali features a collection of 475 luxurious guestrooms, speciality suites, and exclusive villas, along with eight eclectic dining venues (including Koral, Bali’s first aquarium restaurant) celebrating flavourful dishes of Indonesia and Asia. From the right path of the grandeur lobby, the elevator drops to a buggy awaiting. The ride to my sweet oasis for the following three days is soothing though swift.

My Grand Deluxe Ocean Court Room at tower five, the building closest to the chapel and beach, is elegantly furnished with an eclectic mix of Indonesia’s traditional and contemporary decor. Imagine this: minimalistic in neutral hues accentuated in calming yellow lights, a gong attached to the wall, a stone statue, a generous bathroom, and striking scenery across the garden and lagoon pool below from the balcony.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s notion is unparalleled as it carefully weaves together contemporary luxury with the rich tapestry of Indonesian architecture and culture. It stands as a testament to the country’s rich heritage, with architectural facets influenced by traditional Indonesian depiction, resulting in a harmonic combination of modern elegance and cultural authenticity.

The food coma from lunch brings my eyelids itching to shut as soon as I jump onto the plushing bed. Just in time for the sunset, I could’ve gone to the beach but my tea time spot is too irresistible to digress. Two glasses of Balinese wine consumed whilst overlooking the glowing sky is surreal. My appetite isn’t as hefty as it used to be so I swipe dinner out of my agenda to soak in a hot evening bath after hours of sitting at the room’s hush balcony.

I never have sleeping issues in Bali, let alone at this grand resort. Perhaps other guests too because at around 8 AM, they flock to the gym, utilising the many workout machines targeting different body parts or rolling out a yoga mat at the gazebo against Apurva Kempinski’s cliff vista.

After a quick change into my beach gear, I walk towards the long stretch of golden sand while switching my phone’s setting to “Do Not Disturb”. I intend to have a mindful, slow day. Some sun loungers are diverted slightly away from the umbrellas for the scorching sun rays to eventually paint skins warmer. Pages of books are turning over. Children are forming sand castles. The ocean breeze is absolutely soothing.

Reading under the sun makes me well-red. I doze off momentarily until the heat becomes unbearable. Strolling barefoot on the soft-grained sand leads me to the calming sighs of the shore swarmed by families, couples, and buddies. On my last visit, I learnt stand-up paddle boarding. I walk back uphill to grab a life vest and wait for a vacant board. “Ibu, do you know how to paddle board?” asks the watersports lifeguard. “I learned a few months ago but I could use a refresher.” He comprehensively demonstrates and I mimic his moves. Muscle memory never fades away, just as how I fade away, standing up and paddling around the designated swimming area for hours. An unmeasurable content sensation washes my whole being.

A myriad of activities are worth trying, such as replenishing spa treatments based on Javanese healing traditions, cultural performances, water activities at the beach, and more. The little ones have their own playgrounds with the kid’s pool, beach, as well as Jalak Family Club (home to traditional games).

This resort is distinguished by its meticulous attention to detail and a dedicated commitment to providing an immersive cultural experience of Indonesia. Through their Powerful Indonesia campaign in 2023, they’ve introduced and celebrated the nation through various programs.

All of that paddling has me ravenous. Lunch at Izakaya by OKU is distinctive for connoisseurs of Japanese cuisine, from the artful presentation to the nuanced flavours of its specialities. Each variable of dining here is an indication of Japanese gastronomy flair backed up by the warmth and camaraderie typical of izakaya dining. The traditional izakaya has an open-kitchen dining experience, reflecting here; breathing intimacy and lightheartedness to serve immensely tasteful and artistic pieces of art on plates.

The Signature Bento compromises bits and bobs of Izakaya by Oku’s signature dishes served in smaller portions, such as Miso Soup, Karasumi Pasta Ikura, Chawan Mushi, Oku Aburi, Oku Karaage, Truffle Gyu Don, and Mizu. This bento, and a cup of matcha latte, are idyllic to take someone’s tastebuds dancing.

The variety of cuisines through different F&B outlets at the resort is crucial since diversity equates to catering to appeal to everyone’s preferences and tastes. It adds an element of choice, thus providing the opportunity to explore and savour different culinary experiences without having to leave the resort.

Back to the beach, the water wistfully recedes. Yet, others are in awe of playing volleyball and immersing in other hobbies. I traverse along the shore to the swanky Reef Beach Club where pleasure seekers continue to relax and hold a fresh coconut. Behind the beach access and beside Reef is a vast greenery space usually set for wedding receptions. I recall my prior stays where two weddings were held consecutively, including magnificent fireworks displays. A sidewalk divides the greenery from the main pool where many are resting against the infinity end, keeping palm and finding pink skies.

Everyone else is well-dressed in their best resort wear but here I am back at Izakaya by Oku with hidden traces of sand I fail to wash away – oops. “I’ve had the Signature Bento earlier, I’d like to have a la carte options for tonight; something hearty and warm,” I inform the waiter. “I recommend Robusta Ramen, ibu,” she says. Spiny lobster, kamaboko, ajitama, paitan, and shina soba make up one of many signature dishes here. It has an authentic ramen flavour but is curated lavishly. Alongside are Ebi Gyoza (prawn dumplings and chilli vinegar sauce) and matcha latte. My tastebuds are doing more dancing than my body!

There’s no apparent reason to leave this resort considering all needs are met. Nonetheless, the curiosity of what else is in store around the area and beyond is inevitable. The seamless fuse of a delightful dining experience with captivating live entertainment available throughout the resort, engaging family activities, and inspiring craftsmanship activities here are noteworthy!

Brunch, for example, branches out to diverse options such as Sunday Brunch at Pala Restaurant, Dim Sum brunch at Bai Yun, Artisanal Afternoon Tea at Selasar, and Izakaya Journey at Izakaya by OKU. Both local and international delicacies are carefully encompassed and presented by the resort’s culinary artisans who take tremendous pride in their crafts. The recently inaugurated avant-garde L’Atelier by Cyril Kongo Lounge and Bar is a destination that unifies Kongo’s lifestyle with splendid ocean views, offering expertly crafted Mediterranean Tapas, premium cigars, ultimate spirits, and captivating melodies of live entertainment fill the air for a mesmerising and creative lifestyle affair.

Even breakfast is a thrilling escapade. Choose either Pala Restaurant or Reef Beach Club to journey from East to West every morning. Think of bakso, muesli, sushi, fish noodle soup, and many more. “If I go paddle boarding now, there’s a chance that I get carried away before checking out,” my intrusive thoughts play, absorbing the fresh air. “I never climbed up the grand staircase. I’ll try it out.” Definitely, hundreds of steps later, a couple of stops to take a deep breath, I’m enchanted by the impeccable view below until I reach the finish line at the gym’s floor. A fellow guest taking snaps of the view kindly opens the glass door he stands behind.

The Apurva Kempinski Bali is the perfect place for those yearning for luxury, cultural immersion, and ultimate relaxation all in one. Indonesia’s beauty elongates beyond the resort’s architectural allure, exuding a range of cultural and culinary offerings. Luxury travellers seeking opulent accommodations and premium services; families looking for a luxurious holiday experience; and cultural enthusiasts interested in exploring the rich cultural heritage of Indonesia are invited to cherish a sensory journey that reflects the Indonesian spirit.

Watch me – my series of high vibrations streaming through my soul shall persevere.