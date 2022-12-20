Meatsmith Presents the Garden Terrace and Launches a Refreshed Menu

Meatsmith presents something exciting for beer lovers and foodies alike with the Garden Terrace and a recently-launched refreshed menu.

Meatsmith’s Garden Terrace is a modern-day street-side smokehouse under Meatsmith restaurant, serving up smokehouse barbeque, burgers with craft beers, wines, cocktails, and more. An instant neighbourhood fixture in the Gunawarman area of South Jakarta, guests are welcome to do casual gatherings or takeaways to enjoy high-quality Meatsmith classics in an urban, music-filled garden terrace with a lit atmosphere. The Meatsmith garden terrace menu is a combination of much-loved favourites.

In collaboration with Beervana, a renowned craft beer distributor in Indonesia founded by Aaron Grieser, Meatsmith had just installed a Craft Beer Wall offering options of craft beer variants. “This is our way of supporting the burgeoning craft beer industry in Indonesia. We look forward to our guests coming and enjoying a great selection of craft beer by Beervana while enjoying our refreshed menu,” stated Sebbie Kenyon, Culinary Director of Meatsmith.

The craft beer wall is the first of its kind in Jakarta. Among the craft beers available from the beer wall are:

Black Sand Kolsch

ABV: 4.20 percent | IBU: 18

A unique German-style brew fermented with ale yeast and then finished by lagering, this beer creates the best of both worlds with the characteristic of light, an easy-drinking ale that finishes crisp and clean.

Black Sand IPA

ABV: 6.30 percent | IBU: 45

This is the ultimate beer to knock off the day’s woes. Characterised by floral, fruity, and citrus-like American hops, this IPA is all about the hop flavour, aroma, and bitterness.

Island Brewing Pilsner

ABV: 4.1 percent | IBU: 20

Dry and crisp, with a slight maltiness and a balanced bitterness, this is brewed with modern hops. It’s an easy-drinking beer.

Island Brewing Summer Pale Ale

ABV: 4.5 percent | IBU: 25

The Summer has slightly more forward malt and hops (with a well-balanced dry hop) while still being crushable. This beer is perfect for the people who like hoppier beers—still approachable but the next step forward.

Kura Kura Easy Ale

ABV: 4.1 percent | IBU: 18

This is a dry, light-bodied kölschlsch that is crisp, delicate, and oh-so-drinkable with subtle flavours of fruit and hop character.

Kura Kura Island Ale

ABV: 5 percent | IBU: 27

Packed with tropical, fruity aromas with hints of pineapple and passion fruit, variants will change periodically. Guests are welcome to try pulling their own beers from the beer wall.

Started ten years ago in Bangkok as a gateway to craft beer in Southeast Asia, Beervana’s mission is to curate the best international and local brews and bring them to the customers. Now, the company has grown to serve beer lovers in 13 cities in three countries across Southeast Asia and is planning to deliver over 400 varieties of craft beer.

“We are beer people and want to share the love with you. That is why Beervana and Meatsmith have teamed up to offer you what you need: a place to enjoy the all-new eight-tap wall pouring a rotating selection of craft beers and Meatsmith’s renowned smokehouse barbecue in the heart of Senopati. It will become a beer lover’s sweet spot in Jakarta,” said Grieser.

Refreshed Meatsmith Menu

Meatsmith also announces new additions to the menu, created by the newly-appointed Culinary Director Sebbie Kenyon and his team. The new menu offers guests dishes to feast on while enjoying an ice-cold craft beer. Expect to see dishes such as brisket tacos, smoked chicken flatbread, and surf & turf that not only includes lobster and steak but also salmon.

Hailing from the east coast of Australia, Kenyon has honed his skills in Paris and Chicago before spending most of his career in Moscow, working for the renowned Les Artists restaurant and Alexander Rappoport Group. Kenyon has also managed his own dining establishment, Sebbie Kitchen and Bar, in Kazan. Since joining Meatsmith Jakarta in November 2022, he has taken the mantle and led the team as Culinary Director. His responsibilities include overseeing the restaurant’s day-to-day operations and delivering the best meals and programs for guests.

