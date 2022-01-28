Prosperous Year of Tiger at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia

Usher in the prosperous year of Tiger with a scrumptious ensemble of gourmet spreads and unforgettable staycations by the passionate team at Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

Abundance Chinese New Year Celebration at Sana-Sini

Sana-Sini Restaurant offers scrumptious Chinese New Year dishes priced at Rp628,000++ per person for an all-you-can-eat dinner on 31st January starting from 6 pm onwards. Moreover, an all-you-can-eat brunch on 1st February is priced at Rp520,000 ++ per person at 12-3 pm.

Chinese New Year Celebration at Kahyangan

Kahyangan Restaurant invites you to come and celebrate the upcoming Chinese New Year with fortune wishes and blessings. A family set menu is available for dine-in or home catering starting on 31st January to 15th February. The set menu includes yee shang, green tea tiramisu with coffee jelly, and fortune cookies worth starting from Rp2.7 million++ per package, serving up to six people.

Prosperity Hampers

Celebrate the prosperous Chinese New Year of the Tiger and share your happiness with your family and friends with the exclusive Prosperity Hampers by Makaron Bakeshop. Including eight fine Chinese New Year’s selections that symbolise fortune, the hampers include nian gao, preserved plum, nastar ball, nori cheese stick, sagu keju, spiced cashew nut almond cookies, and sesame cookies only for Rp888,000 nett per hamper.

Opulence Room Package

Embrace the moment with your family and loved ones by staying at this five-star hotel and its impeccable service. A perfect location designed for some extraordinary staycation experiences, prices start from Rp2,022,000 nett, inclusive of breakfast for two adults and one child (up to 12 years old).

Please contact (+62 21) 3192 1111 or email [email protected] to make your reservations or for more information.