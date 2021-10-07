Celebrate 30 Years of Bali’s Distinctive Resort at The Laguna

It’s almost been 30 years since The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali has catered explorers from around the world with distinctive services since it first opened on 16th December 1991.

“I’m honoured to unveil the countdown to our 30th anniversary, to celebrate together with our guests and associates. I’ve been working in the resort for over five years and it is such a privilege to witness this milestone on how far we have come as a team,” said Lucia Liu, General Manager of The Laguna, a Luxury Collection.

The concept of luxury hospitality integrated with the authenticity of local Balinese culture has set apart The Laguna to be the renowned resort it is today. The Laguna has accomplished various milestones as well as triumphs behind many challenges throughout these three decades.

“We are looking forward to creating more memorable experiences for our guests, allowing them to explore our distinctive resort and what Bali has to offer,” added Liu.

To commemorate the celebration, The Laguna invites explorers for a getaway in paradise. Receive up to 30 percent off room rates with the best rate starting at Rp800,000++ with bookings and stay are valid until 21st December 2021.

This exclusive offer includes:

• Daily breakfast for two adults

• A maximum of two kids, 12-years-old and below, eat for free (breakfast, lunch, dinner)

• Complimentary upgrade to the next room category – based on availability

• 30 percent off spa treatments

• 30 percent off for a Romantic Island Dinner

• Enriching resort and kids’ activities

Receive additional 30th Anniversary Specials at The Laguna:

• 30 percent off Global Explorer Brunch in October 2021

• 30 percent off Romantic Island Dinner in October 2021

• 30 percent off Epicurean Journey in October 2021

• 30 percent off all spa treatments with additional 30 minutes foot reflexology until 16th December 2021

The resort is one of Marriott International’s distinctive luxury brands, the first Luxury Collection resort in Southeast Asia. The resort has been recognised with more than 81 influential awards from 2008 such as the “World Luxury Hotel Awards”. The team has created memorable stays for more than two million guests, held romantic weddings for more than 600 couples, enrolled more than 7,000 Marriott Bonvoy members since its first launch in 2019, has been led by 10 respected General Managers and 107 associates are still working in the resort since the pre-opening.

On 16th December 1991, the resort was initially named Sheraton Lagoon Resort Bali by ITT Sheraton Corporation. But adhering to the government’s policy of using the Indonesian language in 1993, it was then changed to Sheraton Laguna. In October 1997, Starwood Hotels & Resorts Worldwide, Inc. took over ITT Sheraton Corporation for $14.3 Million. The resort eventually rebranded and changed its name to The Laguna Resort & Spa Nusa Dua, Bali, part of The Luxury Collection brand from Starwood Hotels & Resort Worldwide, Inc in September 2006.

The Laguna rebranded again in 2008 to a new logo of a green rectangular box and was renamed to The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa Nusa Dua, Bali until today. Marriott International then acquired Starwood Hotels & Resort Worldwide, Inc on 23rd September 2016.

The Laguna, A Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Lot N2. PO BOX 77 Nusa Dua, Bali, 80363, Indonesia.

Tel: +62 361 771327

Fax: +62 361 771326

Website: thelagunabali.com