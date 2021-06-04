Spice by Chris Salans at W Bali – Seminyak

W Bali – Seminyak presents its sensational culinary collaboration with one of Bali’s most renowned chefs, Chris Salans.

Through his tastes for the sips and bites culture from his restaurant, Spice By Chris Salans, a special a la carte menu available for dinner is set to take place on 10-13 June 2021 at Starfish Bloo.

Setting the sunset scene just before dinner, guests can enjoy their sunset drinks, a selection of Arak based signature cocktails as well as imported spirit signature cocktails such as arak tiki (arak, brem, kalamansi sorbet), arak lemon tini (lemon infused arak, vodka, sweet vermouth and twist of lemon), cempaka (cempaka flower-infused arak, tonic, green tea syrup), espresso martini, belle spritz and jim & jack.

Ranging from Rp80,000-Rp160,000, the menu includes the outrageous and delicious SPICE appetizers such as a selection of croquettes with sambal, tuna tataki with sambal matah and tempe crackers, etc. As for the mains, there will be slipper lobster laksa, egg noodles with sambal oelek; sticky pork ribs, cassia bark and ginger; grilled vegetables, fresh turmeric dressing and dukkah spices; young jackfruit and bell pepper stew with fresh kemangi and many more. Top off the dinner with a choice of spiced pineapple cake, chocolate cake and deconstructed banana kolak.

Overlooking Seminyak beach, Starfish Bloo this time brings series of ingredients that breathe the identity of the region, served with an international cooking technique without losing its local identity.