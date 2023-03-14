Ramadan Experiences at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

In celebration of Ramadan, Grand Hyatt Jakarta offers various Iftar offerings and luxurious hampers available throughout the holy month.

Grand Café holds a ‘Grand Bazaar’ buffet daily that highlights the best of Turkish and Indonesian Iftar delicacies. Two Turkish chefs, Murat Köseoğlu as Junior Sous Chef and Doğukan Özkaya as Commis Chef, come all the way from Grand Hyatt Kuwait to head a live-cooking station. Explore authentic Middle Eastern cuisine that includes pide or Turkish pizza, kebab, mezze and other Turkish main courses such as chicken, fish and rice dishes.

Grand Café also collaborates with Metro TV’s Juragan Jaman Now to support several small-to-medium enterprises (UMKM). Sample tasty local snacks from Tampah, Ayam Kremes Tohpati, Empat Saudara and Raosflossroll, and quench your thirst with healthy beverages from Dawet Kemayu, Suwe Ora Jamu and Cokelatin. Most importantly, the Grand Bazaar puts a special emphasis on delicious Indonesian favourites on the menu, such as sop buntut, kambing guling, martabak, sate and many more.

For a memorable Iftar experience, invite your family and friends to Sunset Iftar at The Residence ONFIVE. Savour the indulgent menu that covers the finest selections from Turkish and Indonesian cuisines with a panoramic sunset view in the background. Both Grand Bazaar at Grand Café and Sunset Iftar at ONFIVE are available for IDR 475,000++ per person inclusive of free-flow drinks, including karkadeh or hibiscus tea, balah bel laban or dates milk, Turkish coffee, teh tarik and others.

To complete the celebration, Grand Hyatt Jakarta has also curated sophisticated Ramadan hampers in three different sizes, starting from IDR 1,600,000+ per box. The well-designed hampers are filled with sumptuous delights such as baklava, coated dates and figs, cookies, organic honey, jamu, and scrumptious bites. These hampers and snacks are available for purchase at Grand Café and La Moda.

For more information, please call +62 21 2992 1298 or visit @grandhyattjakarta on Instagram.