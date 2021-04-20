Tuesday, 20 April 2021

Indonesia Expat
Food & Drink Lifestyle

No Day Pass Fee at Reef Beach Club

by Indonesia Expat
reef beach club
Daybed at Reef Beach Club

Nestled in the upscale setting of Nusa Dua and part of The Apurva Kempinski Bali’s dining venture, Reef Beach Club debuts its “No Day Pass Fee” program.

Guests can now enjoy the facilities without minimum spending and full access to its 42-metre infinity pool, a cabana, a sunlounger, watersports activities, a charcoal grill by the sea and a barbecue, 30 selections of rosé, eclectic cocktails, a daily rotisserie, a bonfire and live-music entertainment.

Family watersports

Executive Chef at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, Eric Cocollos describes, “This beach club is another affirmation of how versatile experiences at The Apurva Kempinski Bali can be. Join us and rediscover Reef Beach Club!”

reef beach club
Reef Beach Club at The Apurva Kempinski Bali

It has a week of crafted evening-dining offers, perfect for a casual gathering with family and friends. “Reef Rendez-vous” highlights different specialities each day at 6-10:30 pm with a live DJ and live music entertainment.

Reef Rendez-vous highlights different specialities each day at 6-10:30 pm

Lobster Lovers is every Monday, featuring an abundance of fresh and juicy lobsters, and then a sumptuous selection of Ribs and More on Tuesday. Skewer All Ways by the ocean is highlighted on Wednesday, while on Thursday, Crustacean Reef Style is offered featuring seafood galore with the freshest crustaceans and shells.

From a tempting mezze platter to a flavourful baba ghanoush, Friday is for Mediterranean Affair. On Saturday, explore the Jimbaran Style in Sawangan, featuring freshly caught snapper, white prawn, blue crab, lobster and many more. Wrap up the week with the tandoor-grilled meat and fish every Sunday during the Tandoor by Bopanna night.

With a vibrant beach-club ambience during the day and a stylish beachfront restaurant by night, this venue is a new, sophisticated addition to the Nusa Dua lifestyle experience.

Please contact the culinary concierge on +62 81138 209541 or email [email protected] for more information and reservations.

Reef Beach Club
Reef Beach Club

 

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •   
  •  
  •  

Related posts

The Poppy Bistro

Angela Jelita

Dapur Babah Elite: Food With a Story

Gabriella Panjaitan

Rocking New Cocktails During the Month of December

May Tien