Eid Celebrations at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Grand Hyatt Jakarta presents special Lebaran offers this Eid, from delightful culinary offerings to an irresistible staycation deal.

Lebaran buffet

The culinary team at Grand Café prepares a sumptuous Lebaran menu, including ketupat, opor ayam, and semur daging. The interior concept of a cosy Indonesian mansion makes it an ideal venue for family gatherings or halal bihalal. The tantalising Lebaran buffet is available for lunch and dinner on 2nd-8th May 2022 priced at Rp488,000 nett per adult and Rp244,000 nett per child aged 6 to 12 years old.

Support small-to-medium enterprises

Grand Hyatt Jakarta also seizes the opportunity to support small-to-medium enterprises, or also known as Usaha Mikro Kecil dan Menengah (UMKM), through Metro TV’s “Juragan Jaman Now”. Some of the food and beverages served by the show’s contestants are catered in the buffet selections at Grand Café. These include Javanice Healthy with traditional beverages, namely bir pletok and bajigur and H&H Cookies with homemade roti gambang. Other small-to-medium enterprises are Buko Pandan Buna with Filipino desserts made of young coconuts and pandan leaves; Gadih Minang with authentic Minang sate Padang; Tungku Uti Nani that serves flavourful ayam ingkung from Central Java as well as Bebek Meleduck with pressure-cooked duck with spices and herbs.

Lebaran staycation

Take advantage of the “Grand Deal” offer that’s up to 20 percent off, applicable for stays in the newly-renovated rooms and suites. The rate covers breakfast for two, complimentary parking for one vehicle during the stay, as well as access to the salt-chlorinated swimming pool and the hotel’s fitness centre, Club Olympus. To enjoy the Grand Deal, please insert the special offer code “RAMADN” upon reservation on grandhyattjakarta.com.

Please call Grand Hyatt Jakarta at +62 21 2992 1488, WhatsApp +62 815 913 1234 or visit the website to make your bookings.