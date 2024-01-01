Ramadan at the Park

Join Park Hyatt Jakarta to commemorate the holy month of Ramadan with unparalleled elegance and warmth. Ramadan Mubarak!

As the holy month of Ramadan draws near, Park Hyatt Jakarta is delighted to unveil an array of exclusive offerings designed to elevate your Ramadan experience to new heights.

Embrace the spirit of togetherness and indulgence with the curated selection of culinary delights and luxurious stay experiences, crafted to create unforgettable memories for you and your loved ones.

Ramadan Hampers

This year, Park Hyatt Jakarta is delighted to collaborate with Nada Puspita for Ramadan hampers. Share the joy of Ramadan with Park Hyatt Jakarta’s exclusive Ramadan hampers, meticulously curated with an array of delightful treats and divine indulgences, in collaboration with Nada Puspita. Perfect for gifting to your family and loved ones, our hampers start from Rp788,000+.

Ramadan Cake Selection

Elevate your Ramadan celebrations with our delightful selection of cakes, specially created to add a touch of elegance and sweetness to your festivities. Choose from an array of flavours and designs, with prices starting from Rp65,000+, ensuring there’s something to suit every palate and occasion.

Iftar Buffet

Gather with your loved ones and indulge in a delectable Iftar buffet at Park Hyatt Jakarta. Explore Nusantara delights with a touch of Mediterranean flair, thoughtfully curated by Chef de Cuisine Ardy Indrawan and his team. Available throughout Ramadan on levels 22 and 23, priced at Rp748,000+.

Room Staycation

In this holy month of Ramadan, experience luxury at Park Hyatt Jakarta. Located within the MNC Center complex near the National Monument, indulge in spacious rooms with stunning views starting from 57 square metres. Enjoy a complimentary breakfast for two with rates starting from Rp3,500,000++ per night.

For more information, please visit www.parkhyattjakarta.com. For reservations and inquiries, please contact +62 21 3111 1234.