Seasonal Tastes at The Westin Jakarta presents a special Weekend Brunch with GODIVA, the world’s most iconic premium Belgian chocolate company.

Available every Saturday and Sunday, the weekend brunch features a decadent culinary journey with gourmet delicacies and GODIVA chocolate soft-serve ice cream as part of the lavish dessert selections. The wide variety of buffets at Seasonal Tastes will display exquisite dishes such as seafood on ice, live carving stations, fresh sashimi and sushi selections, gourmet canapés, fine cheeses and many more. In addition, guests may enjoy the premium Belgian chocolate soft serve included in the brunch.

Weekend Brunch with GODIVA is available at Rp850,000++ per person inclusive of free-flow non-alcoholic beverages and Rp1,000,000++ per person inclusive of a glass of Champagne upon arrival. Guests may elevate the brunch experience with an additional Rp1,500,000++ for a bottle of Champagne Duval-Leroy.

Seasonal Tastes is an all-day dining that features 360-degree views of Jakarta and a diverse selection of seven different live cooking stations, drawing influences from Western, Indian and Asian cuisines. Located on the 51st floor of The Westin Jakarta, Seasonal Tastes offers an enticing buffet and à la carte options

throughout the day.

For more information about the Weekend Brunch with GODIVA at Seasonal Tastes, please follow us on Instagram at @thewestinjakarta, visit https://marriottbonvoyasia.com/restaurants-bars/the-westin-jakarta-seasonal-tastes or through WhatsApp on bit.ly/SeasonalTastesJkt.