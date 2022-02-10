Thursday, 10 February 2022

Indonesia Expat
Video

Indonesia Expat Mixer at The Paulaner Brauhaus

by Indonesia Expat
paulaner brauhaus

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta provided their authentic German restaurant, Paulaner Brauhaus, as the venue between 7 and 9 pm.

Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow home-brewed Paulaner beer and scrumptious delicacies whipped up by the restaurant, plus thirst-quenching wines from Hatten Wines were passed around. A special thanks to Transfez, the easiest and most convenient way to send money abroad, for sponsoring the event.

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together both Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience whilst also releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food, beverages, and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup.

