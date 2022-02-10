Indonesia Expat Mixer at The Paulaner Brauhaus

Hotel Indonesia Kempinski Jakarta provided their authentic German restaurant, Paulaner Brauhaus, as the venue between 7 and 9 pm.

Participants from various backgrounds gathered whilst enjoying free-flow home-brewed Paulaner beer and scrumptious delicacies whipped up by the restaurant, plus thirst-quenching wines from Hatten Wines were passed around. A special thanks to Transfez, the easiest and most convenient way to send money abroad, for sponsoring the event.

The Indonesia Expat Mixer is a monthly event that brings together both Indonesians and expats to expand their social network in an informal, relaxing ambience whilst also releasing some mid-week steam with appetising food, beverages, and music. Every event is presented in a different and unique setup.