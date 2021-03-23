Easter Eggstra Brunch at Sheraton Grand Jakarta Gandaria City Hotel

Anigré Restaurant welcomes guests to an Easter Eggstra Brunch.

This Easter-themed brunch menu by Executive Chef, Agung Budiantoro includes roasted whole lamb and turkey, beef wellington, an array of seafood, a selection of favourite Indonesian, Japanese, and Italian cuisine, grilled dishes, more than 20 kinds of desserts, as well as Turkish ice cream Sweet and Trick Show.

There will be fun-filled kids’ activities under strict health protocols to keep the little ones entertained. Children of all ages are welcome to join the Easter egg hunt and painting. After playing, children can also enjoy specially-crafted kids’ favourite desserts.

The Easter Eggstra Brunch at Anigré Restaurant is available on 4th April 2021, priced at Rp588,000++ per person. Children under the age of five can dine for free while children aged 6-12 years old dine at 50 percent off. Guests can also enjoy an exclusive “Pay 1 For 2” offer only for BCA Platinum and HSBC cardholders.

Please contact 021 8063 0888, [email protected], or WhatsApp at +62811 1095 983 to make your reservations or for more information.