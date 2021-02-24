Video: Police and Immigration Arresting Runaway Russian Fugitive

A team from the Police Headquarters, Mobile Investigator Bali, and Special Immigration Class I Ngurah Rai have captured the fugitive wanted by Interpol Andrew Ayer aka Andrei Kovalenka.

The convicted drug deal was apprehended on the morning of Wednesday 24th February.

“The Russian Foreign Notice Interpol DPO, Andrew Ayer, aka Andrei Kovalenka, was arrested at Villa Seminyak II, Jalan Umalas 1, North Kuta,” said Head of the Public Relations Division of the Indonesian Police, Inspector General Argo Yuwono.

Apart from Andrew, the joint team also arrested Andrew’s female friend, Ekaterina Trubkina. She is suspected of having been involved in Andrew’s escape.

When arrested, Andrew and Ekaterina did not resist and were immediately taken to the Immigration Office. Previously, Andrew had fled from the Special Class I Immigration Office of TPI Ngurah Rai, Bali, on 11th February.

At that time, he was about to be moved from the Class I Special Immigration Office of the Ngurah Rai Detention Room to the Denpasar Immigration Detention Centre due to the limited cell space that the Class I Special Immigration Office at Ngurah Rai.

Andrew was being held at the Ngurah Rai office, after having just been released following the completion of his 1.5-year prison term for being involved in a drugs case.

Andrew was handed over to the Special Class I Immigration Office of TPI Ngurah Rai to be deported and handed over to Interpol. During the administration process for the transfer, the Russian was visited by Ekaterina Trubkina at around 1:20pm.

After the visit concluded, Andrew was due to be checked again by officers. However, when the investigation was going on, Andrew sneaked out of the examination room and fled.

