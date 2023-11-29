Enchanting Festive Celebrations at The Laguna Resort & Spa Nusa Dua, Bali

Begin this joyous season with a journey of enchanting celebrations at The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, where meticulously crafted moments await.

This exciting season of festivities invites you to explore an array of exceptional culinary experiences at The Laguna Bali. Whether indulging in a heartwarming feast at Banyubiru with a selection of holiday classics or dining with a captivating view of the azure blue ocean at Arwana, the exceptional culinary team has prepared every detail to perfection.

The Laguna Bali offers more than just a culinary voyage. Throughout this celebratory season, a multitude of captivating activities, cultural experiences, and transformative spa treatments are in store, each promising to transport you to a world of indulgence and pleasure.

Enchanting Christmas Reception

de Balé Lounge & Bar, 24th-25th December 2023, 6:30 PM-7:30 PM

Join us for a delightful start to the season’s joyous days and indulge in free-flow canapés and cocktails serenaded by joyful Christmas carols.

Timeless Christmas Celebration

Arwana Restaurant, 24th-25th December 2023, 6:00 PM-11:00 PM

Step into a world of coastal elegance this Christmas at Arwana Restaurant, our captivating beachfront haven. Indulge in a culinary journey like no other with our exquisite 5-course set menu, carefully crafted to infuse the season’s spirit into every bite.

Pricelist:

Rp1,400,000 net per person (free flow non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails)

Kids aged 3-12 years old Rp400,000 net per person (free flow soft drinks and juices)

Christmas Brunch

Arwana Restaurant, 25th December 2023, 12:00 PM-3:00 PM

Explore a lavish spread of culinary delights, from ocean-fresh seafood to delectable festive treats. Immerse yourself in an enchanting celebration of Christmas by the ocean.

Pricelist:

Food Package Rp1,000,000 net per person (free flow non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails)

Kids aged 3-12 years old Rp500,000 net per person (free flow soft drinks and juices)

Delightful Christmas Feast

Banyubiru, 24th-25th December 2023, 6:00 PM-11:00 PM

Come together this holiday season at Banyubiru Restaurant, where culinary marvels and festive joy blend harmoniously. Embark on a gastronomic adventure with our Christmas buffet, a feast that guarantees to delight your palate and fill your heart with warmth.

Pricelist:

Food Package Rp880,000 net per person (free flow non-alcoholic beverages and mocktails)

Kids aged 3-12 years old Rp440,000 net (free flow soft drinks and juices)

New Year’s Eve Celebration

de Balé Lounge & Bar, 31st December 2023, 6:30 PM-7:30 PM

Begin your New Year’s Eve celebration in style at de Balé Lounge & Bar. Join us for an evening of theatrical charm and mystique, while indulging in complimentary free-flow canapés and expertly crafted cocktails.

Enchanting Celestial New Year’s Eve Gala

Balai Raya Ballroom, 31st December 2023, 7:30 PM-12:30 AM

Embrace the enchantment of a starlit evening as we usher in the New Year at our magnificent New Year’s Eve Gala Celebration. Treat yourself to a sumptuous buffet dinner thoughtfully designed to tantalise your taste buds with the most exquisite flavours. Join us for a night of festivities and say goodbye to the old year in an unforgettable, dazzling ambience.

Pricelist:

Rp4,600,000 net per person (Includes a half bottle of local wine)

Kids aged 3-12 years old Rp800,000 net (free flow soft drinks and juices)

New Year’s Eve Beachfront Celebration

Arwana Restaurant, 31st December 2023, 7:30 PM-12:30 AM

Ring in the New Year with a unique 5-course set menu at Arwana restaurant’s Beachfront Celebration with the sparkling ocean as your panoramic backdrop.

Pricelist:

5-Course Set Menu at Rp4,200,000 net per person (Including a welcome glass of Prosecco)

Prosecco Package Rp1,600,000 net per person (3-hours free-flow Prosecco, selection of wines and signature cocktails)

Kids aged 3-12 years old Rp800,000 (free flow soft drinks and juices)

New Year’s Eve Feast

Banyubiru, 31st December 2023, 7:30 PM-12:30 AM

Join us in an enchanting New Year’s Eve feast, where you can relish a buffet-style selection of dishes, toast to an evening filled with live music and exquisite wines, and craft a memorable beginning to the year ahead.

Food Package Rp2,400,000 net per person (free flow soft drinks, juices, ice teas, coffee, and tea)

Kids aged 3-12 years old Rp600,000 net (free flow soft drinks and juices)

Luxurious Couple Retreat

Conclude the year on a romantic note with our spa retreat, making this holiday season truly exceptional. Enjoy 120 minutes of pure indulgence with a luxurious chocolate scrub and masque, followed by a 60-minute massage tailored to your preferences.

Mother-Daughter Bliss

Escape the hustle and cherish a serene, intimate moment with your cherished daughter. Our Woman Beauty Treatment offers the perfect opportunity to connect, rejuvenate, and celebrate the special bond you share. Enjoy the light facial treatment with natural ingredients and conclude with a manicure treatment for you and your daughter.

For more information on our festive dining options and experiences, please visit: TheLagunaBaliFestiveBooklet