The Westin Surabaya: A Luxurious Hotel Ballroom for Weddings and Business Events in Surabaya

The Westin Surabaya continues to strengthen its position as the most prestigious ballroom & convention centre hotel in Surabaya, ideal for hosting various events from luxurious wedding venues to business meetings and corporate gatherings. Supported by modern facilities in the meeting room and professional five-star service, The Westin Surabaya is the top choice for those seeking luxury and comfort in one place.

As one of the best five-star hotels in Surabaya, The Westin Surabaya has become an iconic hotel in West Surabaya. The location is also strategic and has comprehensive facilities that the city has to offer. The Westin Surabaya is the ideal choice for a wide range of needs, from meeting room rentals in Surabaya to luxurious wedding venues. Renowned as one of the largest and most modern wedding venues in the city, it is perfectly suited for hosting dream weddings, large-scale conventions, and other social events.

Spanning over 3,600 square meters with a soaring 10-meter-high ceiling, The Westin Surabaya Grand Ballroom & Convention Centre can accommodate up to 4,000 guests, making it the perfect venue for hosting various events in Surabaya. The Grand Ballroom & Convention Centre is also flexible and can be divided into smaller function rooms, ideal for private events such as business meetings, intimate gatherings, or an elegant wedding venue in Surabaya. Equipped with state-of-the-art audiovisual technology, LED screens, customizable lighting, and a magnificent interior design, every event held here is sure to be unforgettable.

Key Event Facilities Include:

14 flexible meeting rooms in Surabaya with natural daylight option, perfect for board meetings, corporate workshops, and breakout sessions.

Spacious pre-function room ideal for networking events, cocktail receptions, or guest welcoming.

Private VIP rooms available for exclusive use, ideal as a bridal suite or executive holding room.

Expert event planning team offering personalised support to ensure smooth and successful events.

Premium catering services, ranging from curated coffee breaks to elegant gala dinners and multi-course wedding banquets.

Westin Wellness programs are designed to keep guests energised and refreshed throughout multi-day meetings, conferences, or special events.

“The Westin Surabaya is the perfect choice for those seeking a luxurious and modern venue in Surabaya, whether for private celebrations or corporate events,” said Denny Ristyanto, Multi-property General Manager. “No matter the occasion, from business conferences and social gatherings to your dream wedding, our dedicated Event Specialists are here to ensure everything runs smoothly. With Westin’s signature high-standard service, we’re committed to delivering exceptional experiences as one of the best event venues in Surabaya”

The Westin Surabaya Grand Ballroom & Convention Centre offers convenience and comfort as one of the premier MICE destinations in Surabaya. Directly connected to Pakuwon Mall, the largest shopping mall in Indonesia featuring a wide array of dining and entertainment options, this five-star hotel is strategically located just 40 minutes from Juanda International Airport. The Westin Surabaya provides comprehensive facilities, making it the ideal venue for all kinds of events, from business functions to elegant weddings.