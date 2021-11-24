Lyon Returns and Revamps Authentic French Dining

One of Jakarta’s finest French restaurants, Lyon, is finally reopening its door with a fresh new menu and concept.

Delivering the very best of French cuisine in a casual and chic yet sophisticated environment, Lyon offers the familiar classics and modern takes of traditional foods. Fully reopening from 4th December 2021, delightful treats on a 30 percent discount on a la carte dishes and a reduced corkage at Rp200,000 nett are available throughout December.

Guests can expect an eclectic menu of scrumptious dishes from Southern France and the French Riviera made with locally sourced seasonal ingredients and prepared with traditional techniques. The talented culinary team at Lyon are committed to conveying delicious foods as it has always been following the WE CARE program as a safety measurement.

Among the highlighted new menu is The Poulet Roti en Cocotte, a whole roasted chicken served with creamy and comforting barbeque sauce with a light taste of caramelised butter to bring some vigour to the dish. Other highlighted dishes include The Escargot de Bourgogne, a delightful appetiser served with ciabatta, and the all-time favourite pan-seared Foie Gras with refreshing prune chutney, pickled plum, candied walnut, and complemented by Lyon’s homemade brioche.

To end the meal, guests are welcomed to choose from six tantalising desserts including The Profiterole Au Chocolate, a luscious mix of Balinese vanilla ice cream, Maluku own walnut and chocolate sauce, as well as the classic Piedmont Hazelnut Paris Brest, a choux pastry filled with roasted hazelnut and praline cream.

With two elegant and unique private dining rooms, Lyon offers the perfect setting for intimate celebrations or company gatherings. The restaurant opens every day for lunch at 11:30am-2pm and for dinner at 6-10:30pm.

Kindly contact Hello MO through WhatsApp at +62 (21) 2993 8888 or email [email protected] to reserve your table.