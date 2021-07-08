Celebrating the Good Life at Koast

Koast has opened its doors in Canggu’s dazzling Echo Beach, adding another must-visit year-round destination for island lovers, foodies, travellers and those just seeking an escape within an elegant and tropical oasis.

Expect the most gorgeous styling; think classic Australian beach shack vibes with whitewashed exteriors, warm and luxurious modern interiors combined with a touch of island luxe, alang-alang roofs, meandering pathways and tropical lighting amidst lush greenery paired with world-class food and drinks and that signature Balinese hospitality.

Nestled amidst a verdant tropical garden with a lagoon-shaped pool made of natural stones and away from the main road, Koast is made up of three semi-open, bright and breezy dining pavilions and outdoor picnic tables on green grass and traditional Balinese umbrellas. A sundeck offers four sun loungers for those who wish to soak up the sun.

Breezy, lush and beautiful, Koast is your luxurious all-day hideaway. A sterling menu offers fresh homemade creations that will nourish and energize with a focus on quality, locally sourced ingredients and organic produce wherever possible.

Australian-style All Day Brunch is served every day from 8am to 4pm with popular favourites on high demand, including salads, poke and savoury selections – truffle folded eggs, wild mushrooms on Koast, crispy skin salmon and more. Another top favourite is the Egg Benny, poached egg dishes with a variety of toppings and delightful names like Koast Original, Smoked Salmon and Grilled Asparagus.

Burgers and Sandwiches are a must. Try the wagyu steak sandwich, Koast burger or the crispy chicken burger. Mains feature all-time favourites such as pan-seared barramundi, fish and chips and tiger prawn linguine pasta.

Most renowned is the Sharing and Grazing Menu, served every day from 11am to 4pm, featuring a selection of gourmet plates for sharing including a cheese board, steamed edamame, crispy calamari, house pickles, Korean fried cauliflower and crispy tofu dumplings. Coming soon is the VIP Artesian Platter, All Day D.I.Y. menu and daily free ice cream for children under the age of 12.

Private events and celebrations are also catered with a total capacity of 91 guests comfortably seated. The entire space is available for private bookings for weddings, parties, and more with menus for various themes, including Beach House Picnic, Garden Party BBQ, Buffet Banquet, Seated Set Menu and Standing Cocktails and Canapes. There is even a stage for live entertainment!

Koast is currently open on Tuesday-Sunday at 8am-4pm. Please visit Koastbali.com to find out more.