LUNA Beach Club’s First Anniversary: A Full Moon Celebration Like No Other

A Year of Unforgettable Moments, Now Culminating in the Ultimate Celebration

Bali’s most electrifying beach club, Luna Beach Club, is turning one—and the only way to celebrate is with an unforgettable Full Moon Festival. Over the past year, LUNA Beach Club has become a standout in the island’s beach club scene, blending music, culture, and hospitality into an immersive, high-energy experience. Now, to mark this milestone, LUNA Beach Club is throwing a two-day beachfront festival, bringing together world-class DJs, awe-inspiring performances, and curated culinary experiences under the magic of the full moon.

LUNA Beach Club’s main stage will be the heart of the celebration, pulsing with energy from a star-studded lineup, including Richy Ahmed, Archie Hamilton, Alan Fitzpatrick, Toni Varga, Fran Ares, Past12, Tim Baresko, Sergio Cucalon, and LUNA Beach Club’s resident DJs. Meanwhile, Utopia Cave Club will transform into a day-to-night pool party, setting the perfect backdrop for sun-soaked vibes before turning into the ultimate afterparty venue, keeping the night alive until dawn with Tina T, Robbie V, Dr. Charles, Manu L, and Kill Bill on the decks.

For live music lovers, LUNA Beer Garden will set the stage for Music Box, The Hydrant, and Heat Wave, ensuring every corner of the club is filled with electric energy.

For those looking to take their experience to the next level, VIP and VVIP experiences offer private daybeds, bottle service, and access to the Gardenia Treepods—elevated above LUNA Beach Club for breathtaking views of the festival. Guests looking for ultimate privacy can retreat to the Elysium Lounge, an intimate space designed for a truly VVIP experience.

Gastronomy takes centre stage at restaurant 369, where a specially curated 9-course dining experience will feature bold flavours and innovative dishes, from soft-shell crab Caesar salad to pasture-fed Australian Angus sirloin and a perfectly crafted crème brûlée—a feast designed for both indulgence and celebration.

LUNA Beach Club has rapidly established itself as a rising star in Bali’s nightlife and beach club scene. From the electrifying Suara Festival and Lost in Paradise parties to Ladies Luv LUNA and legendary Christmas & New Year’s Eve celebrations, every event has left an imprint. This anniversary festival is a way to bring together the people who have shaped LUNA Beach Club’s story and set the stage for an even bigger future.

This isn’t just another party—it’s a celebration of a year of magic, music, and unforgettable moments. Don’t miss out on Bali’s most anticipated event of the year.