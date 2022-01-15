Lunar New Year at Raffles Jakarta

Raffles Jakarta is commemorating this Lunar New Year with enticing culinary offers you can enjoy at the hotel and your home.

Chinese New Year’s Eve Dinner

Usher in a prosperous year with an exquisite dining experience at Arts Café by Raffles. Toss to abundance, health and good fortune with Yu Sheng and celebrate the Lunar New Year with your family and loved ones on Monday 31st January. Inclusive of free flow Chinese tea, this dinner is priced at Rp688,000++ per person.

Chinese New Year Brunch

On Tuesday 1st February at Arts Café by Raffles, the culinary team prepares the best of Chinese seasonal favourites, meticulously handcrafted for the arrival of the year of the Tiger. Inclusive of free flow Chinese tea, the brunch is priced at Rp688,000++ per person.

Raffles Prosperity Hampers

Share the joy of welcoming the Chinese New Year with bespoke prosperity hampers as a gift for your family and friends. It is indeed a beautiful way to wish them happiness and good fortune in the coming year. Inside are traditional style nian gao, Raffles traditional cookies, Raffles homemade kaya jam, orange and chocolate truffles, as well as Raffles house blend tea. These hampers are available from 12th January for Rp800,000+ per hamper. Advance order required.

Raffles Chinese New Year

Welcome the Lunar New Year in the comfort of your home with Raffles To-Go Family Package, a perfect culinary delight specially curated by Raffles’ culinary team so that you can focus on spending time with your loved ones. Packages are available from 12th January, starting from Rp2.3 million net, which is inclusive of two appetisers and two desserts. Advance order required.

Contact +62 21 2988 0888 or WhatsApp +62 855 8155 888 for more details.