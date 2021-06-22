Raffles Jakarta: The Italian Summer Series with MAURI

Presenting the restaurant’s signature menu for a limited time at The Dining Room at Raffles Jakarta, Mauri will introduce the latest Summer Menu and transporting your palate on a culinary journey to South Italy.

Treat yourself with Italian black summer truffle with carbonara ravioli, Hokkaido scallop crudo, a smoked duo of foie gras and wagyu beef and summer dessert showcasing raspberry, pistachio and prosecco espuma.

Located in the heart of Seminyak Bali, Mauri offers intimate dining inspired by the iconic Italian coast amongst the Southeast Asian setting. The restaurant reflects Chef Maurizio’s approach of keeping the integrity of ingredients as pure and authentic as possible in a stylish setting that exudes the Pugliese warmth.

It’s a contemporary Italian dining experience with a touch of tradition where ingredients are handled with care to showcase their purest flavours. Aiming to use as much as possible homemade items from its collaboration with Balinese farmers, the restaurant offers a conscious cuisine that respects the ingredients seasonality and its origins.

“My true passion is cooking; I belong in the kitchen and I want to share this love with my team and guests,” expressed Chef Maurizio Bombini.

Savour in The Italian Summer Series with MAURI by Chef Maurizio Bombini every day from 29 June-4 July 2021 open for lunch, dinner and for an exclusive Sunday brunch. Price starts from Rp780,000++ per person for Mauri Tasting Menu. Wine pairing and a la carte menu are available for lunch and brunch on selected dates.

Please call The Dining Room at (+62) 21 2988 0888, email [email protected] or WhatsApp (+62) 855 8155 888 for reservations.