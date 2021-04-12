Dive into the Weekend with Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta

Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is making a splash offering guests to enjoy the fun of learning or enhancing scuba diving skills with the launch of the newest staycation package, “Dive into the Weekend”.

Whether for beginners or advanced divers, this package is perfect for everyone that loves diving or wants to learn to dive right in the heart of Jakarta.

Partnering with a fully certified and professional team from Livingseas Explorers Indonesia, Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta is the only hotel that offers an opportunity for guests to enjoy the underwater freedom that scuba diving offers. Equipped with professional gear and instructor, guests can enjoy a truly experiential weekend escape offering three levels of scuba proficiency coupled with a luxurious staycation.

The “Dive into the Weekend” package consists of three different levels that will cater to every guest’s need:

1. TRY SCUBA

For guests who are just about to start their diving journey, it is time to step into the water and learn a new skill. This package is created for beginners to learn and explore underwater family activities in the safety of the hotel’s pool. By staying at one of the appointed rooms or suites, guests can enjoy one session of Try Scuba for non-certified divers (minimum age of 8-years-old) for two and daily breakfast for two adults and two children.

The Try Scuba package offers two different room categories of Deluxe Room priced at Rp2,550,000++ per night and Urban Suite priced at Rp2,800,000++ per night with a minimum two-night weekend stay.

2. ELEVATE SCUBA

This package is a perfect fit for those who have been waiting to brush up their scuba diving skills to be ready for when travel returns. Elevate Scuba includes Open Water or Advanced Open Water Rescue Pool Sessions for one person and daily breakfast for two adults and two children.

The Elevate Scuba package offers two different room categories of Deluxe Room priced at Rp4,150,000++ per night and Urban Suite priced at Rp 4,400,000++ per night with a minimum two-night weekend stay. An additional participant is welcomed and will be charged at Rp7 million per person.

3. PREMIUM DIVING WEEKEND

By taking this package, guests can stay at Mandarin Oriental, Jakarta and travel with their squad (maximum of five people) for a safe and private trip to Thousand Islands. Premium Diving Weekend package includes a trip on a private boat to Thousand Islands, breakfast to go for up to five adults and complimentary late check-out until 7 pm.

This package offers two different room categories of Deluxe Room priced at Rp8,130,000++ per night and the Urban Suite priced at Rp8,385,000++ per night with a minimum two-night weekend stay.

All Dive into the Weekend offers will be available on the hotel’s website. Please contact Hello MO at +6221 2993 8888 or email [email protected] to make reservations. Vouchers are available on Chope platform through https://jktshop.chope.co/products/staycation-at-mandarin-oriental-jakarta