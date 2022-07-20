Leon Goldstein: New Dining and Lifestyle Destination in South Jakarta

The dining and lifestyle scene in South Jakarta gets more interesting with the arrival of Leon Goldstein, a hybrid bistro complete with a bespoke coffee shop and a cocktail bar.

Nestled in a vast building in Jalan Wijaya I No. 25, Leon Goldstein—also known as LG—sports a casual yet elegant design with a family-friendly personality.

“Leon Goldstein is our newest venture in Jakarta’s ever-growing F&B scene,” said Leon Gunawan, the operator of Leon Goldstein. “We designed Leon Goldstein to become a dining and lifestyle destination where people can meet to eat, have the best coffee, or simply have artisanal cocktails in an idyllic setting.”

As guests descend the set of stairs to enter Leon Goldstein, guests will notice that the restaurant is vast with jewel-colour red sofas and seating dominating the space. There is also a fully stocked bar for guests to savour the distinctive and delectable cocktails while also taking in the calming live band performances and DJ sets. On the main floor lies a contemporary all-day dining bistro, while at the top, their private room can accommodate up to 15 people.

As a new one-stop dining destination, Leon Goldstein also comes with a signature cocktail selection for those who want to end the day with good drinks. Our signature cocktails include the Love Train, a blend of Milagro Silver, Campari, Punt E Mes, Banana Liqueur, and Chili Tincure and Midnight Hour made with London Dry Gin, Almond liqueur, pear thyme syrup, citrus, and egg white.

In August, Leon Goldstein presents a coffee shop serving high-quality beans and pastry in a light, airy Scandinavian interior. Towards the end of the year, there will also be a speakeasy-themed cocktail lounge that focuses on hand-crafted spirits, bourbon, whiskey, and a limited wine selection.

Dining Offers

Leon Goldstein focuses on the wide variety of mouth-watering dishes prepared by their culinary team, serving a fuse of pan-Asian, American, and European favourites. A few of the Signature Menu range from soup and salad, burgers and sandwiches, pasta, Asian delicacies, and irresistible desserts.

Starting with the appetiser, Croquetas de Gambas is a Spanish-style shrimp croquette consisting of a thick bechamel base and served with tartare sauce. Meanwhile, one of the highlighted salads is a classic American Cobb Salad; complete with sauteed herb chicken, chopped boiled egg, crispy beef bacon, gorgonzola cheese, and served with ranch dressing.

Should guests prefer a heartier warm meal, they can choose the Beef Rib Fried Rice served with decadent slow-braised beef short ribs with green peas and carrots, topped with a sunny-side-up egg, and filled with classic shrimp crackers. Another choice guests can try is our Japanese Chicken Curry; a rich turmeric curry paste, slow-cooked in coconut milk with chicken thighs, potatoes, onions, carrots, and sauteed eggplants served with steamed rice.

To complete guests’ dining journey, a selection of tempting desserts include the classic Spanish-style churros served with chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream and Bread Butter Pudding; a take on traditional British dessert made with buttered bread, raisins, and egg custard, served with vanilla sauce and vanilla ice cream.

Follow Instagram @leongoldstein_jakarta to stay updated on Leon Goldstein.