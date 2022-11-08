Incanto Restaurant Debuts Irresistible Dining Offers

Incanto Restaurant is now exclusively presenting irresistible dining offers which are Save & Share and Happy Hours packages that are available from 1st November to 23rd December 2022.

Located on the second floor at Fraser Residence Sudirman Jakarta, Incanto Restaurant features a wide range of delectable Asian and Western cuisines for all-day dining in an elegant and cosy setting. The key highlight is for diners to relish the restaurant’s all-time favourite menu such as scrumptious main courses and curated dishes – showcasing the signature menus of Incanto Restaurant with their friends, family, clients, or loved ones.

Happy Hour Buy 3 Get 1

Neatly tucked between the lunch and dinner rushes, Incanto Restaurant proudly presents a Happy Hour package for folks leaving the office and looking to unwind. It’s a time to decompress, socialise — and enjoy these special offers. Buy 3 main courses and get 1 free selected menu, be it mouth-watering appetisers, pasta, or end with a sweet note of desserts. By tagging Incanto Restaurant’s Instagram @incantosudirman, diners will get 1 free beverage, fresh from the kitchen. The Happy Hour package is available every day from 3pm – 6pm. Terms and conditions apply.

Save and Share

Talk about heightening up your feasting affair while saving your money; Incanto Restaurant offers a myriad of culinary wonders at its best price for diners to have the most culinary experience and it is a perfect package for couples, family, friends, or clients’ intimate gatherings. Diners can taste a bit of everything from the restaurant’s curated menu featuring Beef Burger, Beef Fried Rice, Monterey Chicken, Soto Lamongan, Spaghetti Bolognaise, Beef Teriyaki, Vegetarian Dish, and more selections. The Save and Share package is available every day, with terms and conditions applied.

For guests who are interested in trying this special experience, guests can call (62) 21 2927 2888, WhatsApp (62) 858 4578 7797, or visit www.incantorestaurant.id for further reservations. What are you waiting for? Let’s go and create a unique dining experience at Incanto Restaurant!