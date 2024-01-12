Experience the Festivities at The St. Regis Jakarta in Celebrating the Year of the Dragon

Usher in a year of prosperity through captivating dining experiences and an exclusive selection of opulent hamper collections.

The St. Regis Jakarta is ushering in this year’s Lunar New Year with a special celebration, promising a luxurious dining experience to welcome a year of prosperity. Meticulously curated with the brand’s signature services and timeless rituals, the festivities include exquisite dining experiences and a thoughtfully selected collection of hampers for your delight.

Immerse yourself in the vibrant festivities of the Year of the Dragon as the Great Hall and The St. Regis Jakarta’s restaurants come alive with captivating Dragon dances and acrobatic performances. The skilled performers will infuse the venue with energy and excitement, creating an auspicious and lively atmosphere. Join The St. Regis Jakarta for this exhilarating experience where traditional culture and dynamic entertainment converge to kick off the New Year in grand style.

Guests are invited to Bel Étage to celebrate the Year of the Dragon on 9th February for Chinese New Year’s Eve, 10th February for Chinese New Year’s Brunch, and 11th February for Sunday Chinese New Year’s Brunch. The extensive menu includes festive dishes such as Dunked Chicken, a Seafood display, Foie Gras Xiao Long Bao, a Carving station with Charsiew Pork and Crispy Pork Belly, Longevity Noodles with Seafood, Tomahawk Pepper Rub, and a selection of desserts like Tang Yuan, Peach Gum, Mango Pudding, Melon Pudding, Guilinggao (Grass Jelly), and various Chinese cookies. Yee Shang, believed to bring good fortune and wealth, is also available as a ritual.

To conclude the Lunar New Year festivities, The St. Regis Jakarta invites guests to indulge in Lunar Afternoon Tea at The Drawing Room, available from 8th January to 11th February 2024. Enjoy a variety of delectable light bites, including Watermelon Money Bag, Ricotta & Prunes; Crab Meat, Pickled Lychee, Fried Mantau Bun, Mandarin Cardamom Croquembouche; Coconut Mousse, Mango Sago & Tamarind, and the Signature Confectionary Trolley. An elevated set, featuring oysters and caviar, is also available for a more luxurious experience.

Adding a touch of cultural flair to the holiday ambience, Rosé unveils the exclusive Prosperity Hampers Collection adorned with a majestic dragon pattern, symbolising good fortune and prosperity for the coming year. These exceptional hampers, described as both exquisite and exclusive, serve not only as gifts but also as tokens of shared happiness, perfectly aligning with the spirit of togetherness during this auspicious season of renewal and prosperity.

In collaboration with Baccarat Crystal, J.J.A Private Dining Room presents a lavish package that includes opulent dining sets and glassware. Throughout February, guests reserving a degustation menu can avail of an exclusive offer — the acquisition of a fully adorned Baccarat chinaware, glassware, decoration vases, and more. Elevating the dining experience, this luxurious addition epitomises sophistication and refinement. J.J.A curates an unforgettable fusion of culinary delights and the exquisite craftsmanship of Baccarat, making every moment in the PDR an indulgent celebration of fine living.

Indulge in an unforgettable experience with our exclusive stay package, including a sumptuous brunch at Bel Étage, available from 9th to 10th February 2024, at The St. Regis. Revel in lavish accommodations, partake in festive amenities, and experience special touches that epitomise the welcoming of the Year of the Dragon in unparalleled style.

For further dining information and reservations, please contact [email protected] or WhatsApp at (+62) 811 1922 2262.