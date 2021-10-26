PHMHOTELS Present Hello Bali & Lombok

PHMHOTELS offers “Hello Bali & Lombok (Gili Trawangan)”, an attractive stay package to welcome tourists back on vacation to Bali and Lombok.

Bali and Lombok are listed as some of the most popular tourist destinations in the world, enchanting worldwide and domestic travellers with their own charms worth a visit at least once in their lives.

THE HAVEN Bali Seminyak, THE HAVEN Suites Bali Berawa, THE 1O1 Bali Fontana Seminyak, FRii Bali Echo Beach, and FRii Gili Trawangan Pandawa are members of the PHMHOTELS group in Bali and Lombok. These hotels are ready to welcome guests who want to go on a vacation or to work remotely and comfortably in a new atmosphere.

“PHMHOTELS welcomes the reopening doors of Bali as a tourist destination,” said Marcia Amandary, PHMHOTELS Director of Brand and Creative.

“We offer innovative and creative packages that make Bali become one of the most favourite destinations.”

To enjoy the sunshine, white sand beaches, beautiful scenery of rice paddy fields, traditional culture, and other tourist attractions offered by the island of the Gods, tourists can choose the “Hello Bali” stay package from the four PHMHOTELS hotels as listed below:

THE HAVEN Bali Seminyak – stay packages with prices starting from Rp350,000 nett per room per night.

THE HAVEN Suites Bali Berawa – stay packages with prices starting from Rp699,000 nett per room per night.

THE 1O1 Bali Fontana Seminyak – special rates starting from Rp245,000 nett per room per night.

FRii Bali Echo Beach – stay packages with prices starting from Rp250,000 per room per night.

Besides Bali is Gili Trawangan, a beautiful island located off the coast of Lombok and can be reached an hour away from Bali by fast boat. The “Hello Gili” stay package is offered by FRii Gili Trawangan Pandawa for Rp400,000 nett per room per night. FRii Gili Trawangan Pandawa is located by the beach, whilst also offering stunning sunset views over Bali’s Mount Agung for guests to enjoy.

The Hello Bali & Lombok stay package is available with a booking and stay period until 30th November 2021. To get this exceptional experience, guests can book the package at www.phm-hotels.com or through each hotel’s direct contacts.