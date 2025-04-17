Easter 2025 Celebrations and Promotions in Bali

While Bali is known for its vibrant culture and sacred traditions, Easter offers a different kind of celebration—one filled with joy, indulgence, and family-friendly festivities.

Easter in Bali blends heartfelt moments with tropical elegance as the island welcomes the season of renewal, luxury resorts and beachfront venues roll out curated brunches, themed activities, and exclusive experiences. From luxury brunches and oceanfront feasts to egg hunts and kids’ workshops, these exclusive packages invite guests to celebrate Easter in true Balinese style—where joy, connection, and the beauty of paradise come together.

Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach

​Hop into Easter joy at Hotel Indigo Bali Seminyak Beach! On Sunday, April 20th, from 12.30 PM to 3 PM, children can delight in complimentary activities at Kama Veda, including a Bunny’s Treasure Hunt, Easter arts and crafts, a fun magician, and movie time. From April 17th to 23rd, indulge in ‘Egg-citing Cocktails’—silky egg-based tipples available at SugarSand and Tree Bar for Rp100,000 per glass, served daily from 11 AM to 11 PM. Additionally, IHG One Rewards members can enjoy a 20% discount on dining at select venues, including SugarSand and Tree Bar, until December 30, 2024. For more details and reservations, visit seminyak.hotelindigo.com.​

Address: Jl. Camplung Tanduk No. 10, Bali

Phone: +62 361 2099999

Instagram: @hotelindigobali

Hotel Tugu Bali

Celebrate Easter Sunday in true Balinese charm at the Easter Sunset Picnic on 20 April 2025, a joyful collaboration between Dolan Restaurant & Park and Hotel Tugu Bali. Held in Dolan’s lush gardens, this family-friendly event begins with cheerful Easter-themed kids’ activities from 4 PM to 6 PM, including egg painting, cookie decorating, an Easter egg hunt, sack races, and more. From 5 PM to 9 PM, guests can enjoy a bottomless picnic feast under the Canggu sunset, featuring woodfire-roasted US Angus beef brisket, honey thyme roasted chicken, ricotta tarts, shrimp bites, and spring salads, served in a cosy alfresco setting. Priced at Rp380,000++ per adult and Rp190,000++ per child under 12, the event offers an unforgettable afternoon of fun and flavour. For reservations, contact +62 878-6320-1532 or +62 813-3702-0904.

Address: Jl. Pantai Batu Bolong No.117x, Canggu, Badung

Phone: +62 361 4731 701

Instagram: @tuguhotels @dolancanggu

Padma Resort Legian & Padma Resort Ubud

Padma Hotels brings back the excitement this Easter with the return of the 2025 Golden Egg Hunt, taking place across all five of its destinations—Padma Resort Legian, Padma Resort Ubud, Padma Hotel Bandung, Padma Hotel Semarang, and Resinda Hotel Karawang—from 18 to 20 April 2025. Open exclusively to in-house guests, this fun-filled weekend campaign invites families to embark on a hotel-wide egg hunt guided by clues posted on each property’s Instagram. Prizes range from delightful hotel treats to the coveted Golden Egg, which grants a grand reward to one lucky guest per day at each location. This year’s edition is especially meaningful at Padma Hotel Bandung, which will host its final grand event before a major renovation. Follow the official Instagram accounts to join the hunt, decode the clues, and create unforgettable Easter memories. For more details and bookings, visit www.padmahotels.com or download the Padma Hotels App.

Legian

Address : Jl. Padma No. 1 Legian, Bali

Phone: +62 361 752 111

Instagram: @padmalegian

Ubud

Address: Banjar Carik, Desa Puhu, Payangan, Gianyar

Phone: +62 361 301 1111

Instagram: @padmaubud

ARYADUTA Bali

Celebrate Easter in style at ARYADUTA Bali with a joyful line-up of promotions designed for families and food lovers alike. The Easter Retreat package, available from 19–21 April 2025, offers a one-night stay in a Deluxe Room and brunch for two at Rp1,900,000 net, with an optional kid’s add-on at Rp175,000++. On 20 April, little ones can join the Easter Fun Day at The Heavens for Rp150,000++, featuring egg decoration, egg hunts, face painting, a bunny dance, refreshments, and pool access. Easter Brunch at Henry’s Steakhouse is also available on the same day from 12 PM to 3.30 PM at Rp350,000++ per person, showcasing a lavish buffet of cold cuts, seafood, honey cake, rib eye roast, smoked brisket, red snapper, and more, with kids under 6 dining free and 50% off for those aged 6–12. All brunch guests receive complimentary access to the rooftop pool. For bookings, contact +62 811-3960-8623 or marcom.akb@aryaduta.com.

Address: Jl. Kartika Plaza, Lingkungan Segara, Kuta, Badung

Phone: +62 361 475 4188

Instagram: @aryaduta.bali

Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Sheraton Bali Kuta Resort with a vibrant beachfront brunch at Daily Social on 20 April 2025, from 12 PM to 3.30 PM. Priced at Rp650,000++ per person, this festive affair features a generous buffet of premium meats, fresh seafood, Easter-themed desserts, and more. Kids can enjoy exciting activities like egg hunts, bunny hat and necklace crafting, and creative play, plus complimentary access to the newly renovated PlayHouse Kids Club and outdoor pool. Round off the day with a relaxing Easter Afternoon Tea at &More by Sheraton for Rp250,000++ per person, offering savoury bites, sweet treats, live music, and sunset ocean views. For reservations, contact +62 361 846 5555.

Address: Jl. Pantai Kuta, Kuta, Bali 80361

Phone: +62 361 846 5555

Instagram: @sheratonkuta

Bali Dynasty Resort

Celebrate Easter Sunday at Bali Dynasty Resort with a vibrant day of family fun on 20 April 2025. Kicking off at 8.30 AM, the festivities include an egg hunt, egg painting, balloon animals, pool games, and lively appearances by mascots Coco and the Easter Bunny. A festive Easter Buffet Roast Lunch awaits at H2O Restaurant, followed by afternoon poolside games and happy hour at the sunken pool bar. Open to in-house and outside guests, the celebration is priced at Rp310,000++ per adult and Rp225,000++ per child (12 and under). Limited spaces available—book early via https://bdr.pphotels.com/festive-booking/.

Address: Jl. Kartika Plaza, Tuban, Kuta, Badung

Phone: +62 361 752403

Instagram: @balidynastyresort

Pullman Bali Legian Beach

This Easter Sunday, Pullman Bali Legian Beach invites guests to a vibrant seaside celebration with its Easter Brunch at Montage, All Day Dining on 20 April 2025 from 12 PM to 4.30 PM. Priced at Rp789,000++ per person with free-flow sparkling wine, cocktails, beer, wine, and spirits—or Rp456,000++ for a non-alcoholic package—this brunch is a flavour-packed experience perfect for families, with 50% off for children aged 6–11 and free meals for those under 6. Guests can enjoy live acoustic music, a magician, face painting, and a bird show while indulging in a lavish buffet spread that features everything from fresh seafood and satay to roasted pork belly and decadent desserts. Accor Plus and ALL members enjoy additional discounts. To book, contact H6556@accor.com or WhatsApp at +62 811 376 2500.

Address: Jl. Melasti No. 1, Legian

Phone: +62 361 762 500

Instagram: @pullmanbali

Holiday Inn Bali Sanur

Celebrate Easter Sunday in the heart of Sanur at Holiday Inn Bali Sanur’s Easter Sunday Brunch Celebration at Karang Restaurant on 20 April 2025, from 12 PM to 3.30 PM. Priced at Rp240,000++ per person, the brunch includes live acoustic entertainment, a lively clown act, and a variety of children’s activities like egg painting, colouring, and a festive egg hunt. Families enjoy added value with free dining for kids aged 1–5 and 50% off for ages 6–12. Enjoy a fun-filled afternoon where great food and joyful moments come together. For bookings, contact fb.holidayinnsanur@ihg.com or WhatsApp at +62 811 3800 5802.

Address: Jalan Kusuma Sari No. 4 Sanur, Denpasar

Phone: +62 811 3800 6092

Instagram: @holidayinnbalisanur

InterContinental Bali Resort

Celebrate Easter in true coastal style at InterContinental Bali Resort’s Easter Wonderland Family Brunch at Bella Cucina, taking place on Sunday, 20 April 2025, from 12 to 4 PM. This festive seaside affair features a lavish Mediterranean-inspired buffet brunch and unlimited à la carte dishes, set against the lush garden and beachfront backdrop of Jimbaran. Families can enjoy an exciting lineup of activities, including face painting, sack and three-legged races, the Egg Rescue challenge, and Rip Curl’s action-packed beach games. Little ones can explore a vibrant outdoor playground complete with a trampoline, Petanque, slides, and swings. With prizes, Rip Curl merchandise giveaways, and a warm family atmosphere, it’s an unforgettable way to spend Easter. Priced at Rp650,000++ per adult and Rp325,000++ per child aged 4–12, with complimentary dining for children under 3. For reservations, contact dine@icbali.com or WhatsApp at +62 811 3820 8768.

Address: Uluwatu St No.45, Jimbaran, South Kuta, Badung

Phone: +62 361 701 888

Instagram: @intercontinentalbaliresort

Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort

Embrace the spirit of Easter at Sofitel Bali Nusa Dua Beach Resort with a lavish Chic Easter brunch on Sunday, 20th April. Enjoy two exclusive brunch experiences at Cucina and Kwee Zeen, featuring a mix of Easter classics and contemporary flavours, alongside refreshing themed drinks. With prices starting at Rp888,000++ per person, children under six dine for Rp388,000++. Enhance your experience with signature beverage packages, including a beer & cocktail package for Rp550,000++ or a wine package for Rp750,000++. Early-bird bookings for Kwee Zeen brunch enjoy a 20% discount. Little ones can enjoy fun activities like face painting, an Easter egg hunt, and an egg-painting workshop. The celebration continues at Toya Beach Bar & Grill with oceanfront relaxation and ocean golfing. Secure your spot by reaching out to the FB reservations team via WhatsApp at +62 811-3830-5954 or email fb.reservation@sofitelbalinusadua.com.

Address: Lot N5, ITDC Tourism Complex Nusa Dua, Badung

Whatsapp: +62 812 3717 5531

Instagram: @sofitelbalinusadua

Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort

Celebrate Easter weekend in style at Renaissance Bali Nusa Dua Resort with two indulgent dining experiences on 19–20 April 2025. Seafood lovers can head to Tanah Liat for the Retro Bunny Brunch, a Balinese-inspired set menu featuring Potato Espuma with Caviar, Yellowfin Tuna Gohu, Segara Pesmol Soup, and a decadent Lobster Thermidor for Rp850,000++ per person. For those craving prime cuts, Steaksmith presents a refined Easter dinner with Foie Gras Mi-Cuit and premium selections like Chateaubriand, Mulwarra Lamb Rack, and Smithfield US Pork Chops, priced at Rp1,850,000++ per person. To book, contact bf.reservations@renaissancehotels.com or WhatsApp at +62 811 3820 5490.

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata Lot SW 4 & 5, Jl. Nusa Dua, Benoa, Badung

Phone: +62 361 209 2888

Instagram: @renhotelnusadua

Grand Hyatt Bali

Celebrate Easter in style at Grand Hyatt Bali with a full day of family-friendly festivities on 20 April 2025. Delight in a gourmet Easter Brunch at Salsa Verde from 12 PM to 3.30 PM, featuring Italian-inspired dishes such as Eggplant Parmigiana, Lasagna, and Fish En Papillote. Little ones can enjoy creative and playful activities like egg decoration, Bunny Hopping Competition, science projects, and more. As the sun sets, adults can head to the Segno x Salsa Bar Takeover from 5 PM to 8 PM for craft cocktails featuring Three Peaks London Dry Gin. For enquiries, contact balgh.gs.reservations@hyatt.com or WhatsApp at +62 361 771234.

Address: Grand Hyatt Bali, Kawasan Wisata Nusa Dua BTDC, Nusa Dua, Bali

Phone: +62 361 77 1234

Instagram: @grandhyattbali

Karma Kandara

Karma Kandara presents Easter Festival 2025, a six-day celebration from 17 to 22 April filled with gourmet experiences, world-class entertainment, and family-friendly fun atop Bali’s iconic limestone cliffs. The festival’s highlight weekend features three standout events: Good Friday Good Karma (18 April), a six-course seafood feast at di Mare Restaurant; Oasis of the East (19 April), an immersive Jerusalem-inspired beachfront dinner at Karma Beach with fire dances and communal feasting; and Easter Sunday Celebrations (20 April), which begin with a Kids Club egg hunt and magic show, followed by a lively Easter Brunch at di Mare and a relaxed evening at the Bunny Lounge in Temple Lounge. Other highlights include a Hanoman Balinese dance performance on opening night, a beach screening of “HOP” on 21 April, and a Mixed Asian Bamboo BBQ finale on 22 April. For reservations, contact Karma Kandara at +62 811 3820 3360 or visit their website.

Address: Karma Kandara, Jl. Villa Kandara, Ungasan

Phone: +62 811 3820 3360

Instagram: @karma.kandara.bali

Umana Bali

Celebrate Easter in true coastal elegance at Umana Bali, LXR Hotels & Resorts, where families are invited to enjoy a thoughtfully curated selection of experiences from 18 to 20 April 2025. Perched atop Ungasan’s limestone cliffs, this all-villa sanctuary offers everything from joyful kids’ activities—like egg painting, Easter hunts, and poolside fun—to mindful wellness experiences, such as the Easter Detox Ritual at Lohma Spa and sunrise yoga sessions. At Uma Beach House, Easter Sunday comes alive with laid-back festivities and sunset beats, while Oliverra presents Savour Easter, a six-course Mediterranean feast paired with an exclusive Spanish G&T. Guests booking a two-night stay can enjoy up to 15% off and receive Rp1,500,000 in daily resort credit. For more information or to book, contact umanabali.reservations@hilton.com.

Address: Jl. Melasti, Banjar Kelod, Ungasan

Phone: +62 361 300 7000

Instagram: @umanabali

The St. Regis Bali Resort

This April, The St. Regis Bali Resort invites guests to celebrate Easter 2025 with a range of elegant and family-friendly experiences set in its beachfront oasis. Highlights include a refined Easter Royal Afternoon Tea at The St. Regis Bar, handcrafted chocolate treats by Chef Vincent Stopin at Gourmand Deli, and two lavish brunches on the 20th of April: the sophisticated à la carte Astor Brunch at Kayuputi Restaurant and the family-oriented buffet-style Blissful Easter Brunch at Boneka Restaurant. Children can enjoy a full day of themed activities, including egg hunts, pony rides, face painting, and a Bunny Petting Zoo, making for a memorable Easter celebration for all ages.

Address: Kawasan Pariwisata Nusa Dua Lot S6, South Kuta, Bali 80363

Phone: +62 361 8478111

Instagram: @stregisbali

The Laguna Resort & Spa

This Easter, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, Bali, invites guests to celebrate by the sea with a heartwarming blend of family-friendly activities and refined culinary offerings. The highlight is the Easter Picnic Brunch at Arwana on the 20th of April 2025, featuring a beachfront feast, a morning egg painting workshop led by a local artist, and fun-filled activities for children, including an egg hunt, face painting, and a visit from the Easter Bunny. Families can also take home the joy with a beautifully curated artisanal Easter hamper from Cornerstone Deli, filled with festive treats like diamond cookies, pralines, and chocolate eggs—perfect for gifting or sharing at home.