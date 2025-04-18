Friday, 18 April 2025

- st regis - pullman lombok - st regis jkt - Padma Run
jis - OXO - Wellington - Global Jaya - Truely - Canggu HI
Indonesia Expat
Food & Drink News

A WHIMSICAL EASTER BRUNCH AT THE LAGUNA, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT & SPA, NUSA DUA, BALI

by Indonesia Expat
A WHIMSICAL EASTER BRUNCH AT THE LAGUNA, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT & SPA, NUSA DUA, BALI

This Easter, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, invites guests to revel in a heartwarming celebration by the sea, thoughtfully designed to blend joyful family moments with curated culinary experiences.

From an immersive beachfront brunch to charming seasonal hampers, Easter at The Laguna promises cherished memories steeped in tradition and elegance.

Easter Picnic Brunch at Arwana

Sunday, 20 April 2025
IDR 988,000 net per person
Complimentary for children under 12 (maximum 2 per family)

Egg Painting Workshop: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM
Brunch: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Gather with loved ones for a joyful Easter Sunday at Arwana, where the resort’s signature beachfront brunch transforms into a whimsical picnic-style celebration. The day begins with a creative Egg Painting Workshop, led by a local artist and open to all ages, followed by a leisurely Easter Brunch featuring made-to-order seasonal delights, refreshing mocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Throughout the afternoon, little ones can enjoy a variety of festive activities, including:

  • Easter Egg Hunt
  • Face Painting
  • Visit from the Easter Bunny

All this, set against the backdrop of the resort’s captivating coastal setting.

easter at the The Laguna Bali

A Taste of Easter Delight – Artisanal Hamper

Cornerstone Deli | IDR 680,000 net

Celebrate the spirit of the season with an exquisitely curated Easter hamper from Cornerstone Deli. Thoughtfully handcrafted by the resort’s culinary team, each hamper features a delectable ensemble of festive favorites, including:

  • Buttery Diamond Cookies
  • Wholesome Oatmeal Cookies
  • Rich Chocolate Pralines
  • Charming Chocolate Eggs

Whether as a gift or a treat at home, A Taste of Easter Delight brings timeless joy to every celebration.

For more information, please visit www.thelagunabali.com.

Related posts

Janssen: Positive Initial Results for Coronavirus Vaccine

Indonesia Expat

The Poppy Bistro

Angela Jelita

Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa Welcomes the Year of the Dragon with “The Dancing Dragon” Feast

Indonesia Expat

Old-Age Benefits from Indonesian Government

Indonesia Expat

Health Minister: New PCR Tests for Omicron at All Entrances

Indonesia Expat

Police Shot by Motorbike Pair in Poso

Indonesia Expat