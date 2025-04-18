A WHIMSICAL EASTER BRUNCH AT THE LAGUNA, A LUXURY COLLECTION RESORT & SPA, NUSA DUA, BALI

This Easter, The Laguna, a Luxury Collection Resort & Spa, Nusa Dua, invites guests to revel in a heartwarming celebration by the sea, thoughtfully designed to blend joyful family moments with curated culinary experiences.

From an immersive beachfront brunch to charming seasonal hampers, Easter at The Laguna promises cherished memories steeped in tradition and elegance.

Easter Picnic Brunch at Arwana

Sunday, 20 April 2025

IDR 988,000 net per person

Complimentary for children under 12 (maximum 2 per family)

Egg Painting Workshop: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Brunch: 12:00 PM – 4:00 PM

Gather with loved ones for a joyful Easter Sunday at Arwana, where the resort’s signature beachfront brunch transforms into a whimsical picnic-style celebration. The day begins with a creative Egg Painting Workshop, led by a local artist and open to all ages, followed by a leisurely Easter Brunch featuring made-to-order seasonal delights, refreshing mocktails, and non-alcoholic beverages.

Throughout the afternoon, little ones can enjoy a variety of festive activities, including:

Easter Egg Hunt

Face Painting

Visit from the Easter Bunny

All this, set against the backdrop of the resort’s captivating coastal setting.

A Taste of Easter Delight – Artisanal Hamper

Cornerstone Deli | IDR 680,000 net

Celebrate the spirit of the season with an exquisitely curated Easter hamper from Cornerstone Deli. Thoughtfully handcrafted by the resort’s culinary team, each hamper features a delectable ensemble of festive favorites, including:

Buttery Diamond Cookies

Wholesome Oatmeal Cookies

Rich Chocolate Pralines

Charming Chocolate Eggs

Whether as a gift or a treat at home, A Taste of Easter Delight brings timeless joy to every celebration.

For more information, please visit www.thelagunabali.com.