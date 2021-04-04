Easter Celebrations at Grand Hyatt Jakarta

Welcome the joy of Easter 2021 at Grand Hyatt Jakarta!

Guaranteed to please guests of all ages, the Easter buffets will feature a delectable selection and refreshing drinks, while an Easter egg hunt and arts and crafts sessions will be available for the kids – a fun affair for the whole family. Easter Weekend at Grand Café is available from 2-4 April 2021. The lunch or dinner buffet starts at Rp450,000 nett per person.

Whether you are looking for a long weekend egg-scape or an excuse to relax with your loved ones, take advantage of our special staycation offers in the newly renovated rooms and suites this long weekend, starting from Rp2 million nett per room per night.

Easter would not be complete without chocolate Easter eggs. Indulge your sweet tooth with a selection of sweet delights prepared with flair by Grand Hyatt Jakarta’s pastry chefs.

Call 021 2992 1234 or email [email protected] to make your reservations. Browse the Easter cake selection at the Grand Hyatt Jakarta online shop at https://grandhyattjakarta.whyqueue.shop/.