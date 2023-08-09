We The Fest 2023 Leave its Mark on Music Enthusiasts

We The Fest (WTF) 2023 has returned for its eighth offline edition from 21st-23rd July 2023 in Jakarta.

We The Fest 2023 lineup for the final phase includes artists of all sorts of music genres, with four headliners taking the spotlight.

Attending a music show for the first time is an exhilarating experience that immerses you in a vibrant world of sound and music. Once stepping inside the venue, you can see the crowds never end and feel the buzz of excitement in the air. The passion of the performers and the melodic tunes synchronise with the audience’s enthusiasm, creating a euphoric sense of unity. The thrill of seeing your favourite artists making this music festival is an unforgettable experience.

This spectacular event showed Indonesian and international musicians in three stages: We The Fest Stage, This Stage Is Bananas and Another Stage.

On its first day, 14 musicians performed their best. The event started with Kunto Aji’s special performance at 5 pm. Then, followed by Yura Yunita and The Changcuters an hour after. Efek Rumah Kaca, Rini, Devita, Kahitna, Barasuara, and David Bayu also enlivened the local musicians’ line-up. The first international musician to perform on the stage was Porter Robinson. The other international line-ups were Korean pop singer Lee Hi, British DJ Elderbrook, and the most-awaited headliners, The Kid Laroi and The Strokes.

The second day was also exciting as more musicians performed at this extraordinary event with 16 line-ups. Indonesian performers The Adams, Aruma, Gigi, Rafi Sudirman, Rock N Roll Mafia, Maliq & D’Essentials, Mocca, Lomba Sihir, and Project Pop jazzed up the whole stages with their well-known songs. In addition, more international musicians, Ty Dollar $ign, Peach Tree Rascals, Sorn x Seungyeon & Denise Julia, Dermot Kennedy, Gryffin, Sabrina Carpenter, and the headliner of the day, Daniel Caesar.

The final day was livened by the current hits Indonesian singers Cokelat, Hindia, Syarikat Idola Remaja, Mikha Angelo, Sajama Cut, Kurosuke, and Ziva Magnolya. The new line-up, Raisa and Tiara Andini, came up as the special performers. International performers, including Jake Scott, Dhruv, Alexander 23, A$AP Ferg, Ali, Alyph feat. A. Nayaka x Ben Utomo, and Nx Worries (Anderson.Paak x KNXWLEDGE) completed the marvellous final day performance. Due to their controversy, The 1975, which should have been the headliner of the day, was removed from the line-up and replaced by the legendary Indonesian pop band Sheila on 7. Also, Lewis Capaldi was out of the lineup due to his health condition.

This year, We The Fest attracted music enthusiasts not only from Jakarta but also from various regions in Indonesia. Some expatriates living in different parts of the country intentionally journeyed to the capital city to witness the main headliners and other bands at the festival. They love to see one of the top British bands, The 1975.

Steven, an Australian who came to Indonesia for the first time was really pleased with the city vibe and interested to see Indonesian musicians. “Fantastic, really good! It’s an amazing city; extraordinary and massive! I really enjoy it.” Steven said. “I am really curious to see Indonesians rather than anybody else,” he continued.

“The event is cool. We’re amused to see The 1975,” said Sam and Lisa, a couple from London who sought to backpack around Asia.

“It’s good. We’re looking forward to seeing Dermot Kennedy, Daniel Caesar, and The 1975. And we were sad about Lewis Capaldi,” expressed Evelyn and Jess, two English expats residing in Bali.

Unfortunately, most of the fans expressed their disappointment due to the cancellation of The 1975’s performance.

Among music enthusiasts was the Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy, Sandiaga Uno. He supported the Indonesian music industry and creative industry and gave a warm welcome to those attending the festival.

Other excitement came from various Beyond The Music activities, such as the Ladies Vanity Area, an area designed for audiences equipped with dressing tables and various makeup tools for touch-ups. A variety of Indonesian, Asian and Western specialities were available in the Eats & Beats area. The WTF Supper Series, a collaborative campaign for several lineups between F&B Ismaya Group and Legit Group, was a first-time opportunity where special menus were created only available at the festival.

Furthermore, in collaboration with Rekosistem, the concept “We The Change” was introduced as a means to educate festival goers to properly dispose of trash and maintain cleanliness during the festival. All waste originating from the festival was managed in a Zero Waste Management manner, namely waste management from the collection, and sorting, the recycling process of all waste.

We The Fest 2023 was an extraordinary celebration of music and art that left an indelible mark on all who attended. From the diverse lineup of both local and international musicians, the festival showcased a remarkable array of talents, catering to every musical taste. The excitement of We The Fest 2023 will continue to resonate in the hearts of attendees, making them eagerly await the next spectacular chapter of this exhilarating festival.