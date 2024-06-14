NTS x Potato Head Presents "NTS One Day Bali"

NTS One Day Bali will be enlivened by Haruomi Hosono, Kiko Mizuhara, Yuka Mizuhara, John Carroll Kirby, Theo Parrish, Precious Bloom, Dewa Alit, Gamelan Salukat, and more.

This July, an exciting one-day festival experience will be hosted in collaboration with NTS Radio, featuring live performances from electronic music pioneer Haruomi Hosono, celebrated singer-songwriter John Carroll Kirby, and cultural icons Kiko and Yuka Mizuhara. Additionally, there will be a DJ set from respected Detroit artist Theo Parrish, among other diverse acts. Welcome to NTS One Day.

The event brings together musical legends to perform, mix, and exchange with up-and-coming talents and local favourites. Celebrating a diverse range of sounds and styles, it offers an opportunity for the extended musical community to come together and share in the magic of live music. The music will be played from daytime into night across two Desa Potato Head stages, with the Beach Club and Headstream playing host to the talented acts.

Since its launch in London in 2011, online station NTS Radio has been tapping into the true potential of the internet and reshaping how music is enjoyed. Fittingly, NTS One Day starts at 12 pm at the Headstream Radio studio, with performances by Benedek, Molinaro, Noise in My Head, Nindy Noto, and Raissa. As the sun sets, Bali’s very own Dewa Alit and Gamelan Salukat will take to the stage before live performances by Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Haruomi Hosono, Kiko and Yuka Mizuhara, John Carroll Kirby, and supporting act Precious Bloom. The event will culminate in a closing DJ set by Theo Parrish, taking the audience deep into the night.