Jakarta Independent Film Festival and CathayPlay Presents Road to 3rd JIFF

Towards the Jakarta Independent Film Festival (JIFF) taking place on 16-20th November 2022, “Road to 3rd JIFF” will be one of the festival’s event series kicking off online on 24-27th June.

This is in collaboration with CathayPlay, which’s a streaming platform that promotes Chinese independent films from 2019. JIFF believes that the Road to 3rd JIFF event could be a way to support more independent films. This is on par with CathayPlay’s vision of making independent films more inclusive and accessible from everywhere.

In this non-competition collaboration, JIFF and CathayPlay have curated four Chinese films with the program titles “Stories from Xinjiang” and “Stories from Tibet”, each containing two films. The section “Stories from Xinjiang” include the films “My Choice” by Marhaba Israyil (2021) and “Elephant in the Car” by Ikram Nurmehmet (2020); the section “Stories from Tibet” is represented by the films “Sonam Raten” by Ta Gua (2020) and “Her Summer” by Chen Yunye (2020).

“The pieces include the life of an old herdsman, a dynamic Tibetan middle school girl, and the self-consciousness exploration of a Xinjiang girl. They are filled with different emotions and tell their own stories with the Musical Instruments represented by ethnic groups and the unique cultural scenes of ethnic minorities, ” explained CathayPlay Curator, Charlotte Duanmu.

Virtual festival-goers from all over the world can access the Road to 3rd JIFF event for free. All films will be screened with English and Indonesian subtitles on www.roadtojiff.ottchannel.com, which will be available during the event days.

Please visit www.jakartafilmfest.com or follow Instagram at @jakartafilmfest and @cathayplayglobal for more details.