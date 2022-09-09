A French Resort-Spa Nestled In The Heart Of Bali

Kappa Senses Ubud and Clarins are pleased to announce their momentous collaboration set a foot in the world-renowned healing destination; Ubud, Bali.

Kappa Senses Ubud, a thoughtfully designed luxury resort located only 10 minutes away from Ubud town, is a hidden Eden amidst verdant rice fields, lush indigenous tropical jungle and sacred neighbouring realm.

KAPPA SENSES UBUD AND CLARINS BRING THE EPITOME OF SENSES IN UBUD, BALI

Awaken your senses at the two hectares retreat with 76 opulent contemporary-styled suites and villas featuring state-of-the-art facilities combined with beautifully carved ancient Sanskrit epics of Ramayana. Each accommodation is aesthetically designed to maximise seamless integration of outdoor and indoor, creating a sense of calmness and space euphoria, where fresh air from the surrounding emerald rice fields perpetually caresses the entire resort.

Since its inception, Kappa Senses Ubud is devoted to being the reviving nest, awakening senses and essentially embracing their significance. Kappa Senses Ubud believes that travelling rhymes with discovery, encounter and authenticity and that this must take place in an eco-friendly and socially responsible environment. The resort embraces five philosophies to travel differently, to embark on a meaningful journey, inevitably invigorating guests’ senses.

THE EPICUREAN NESTS

Dubbed The Epicurean Nests, the resort’s restaurants will delight guests’ palates with delectable cuisines, augmenting Kappa Senses Ubud’s philosophy to embrace a sensorial journey throughout the stay. Kokokan, the semi-gastronomic restaurant, offers a curated selection of the best Indonesian and Western dishes prepared with modern techniques and state-of-the-art equipment. Kelapa is the zen-vibe restaurant by the main swimming pool serving all-day favourites and Mediterranean flair in the evening. Kepuh, the resort’s pivotal restaurant, open for breakfast, lunch and dinner, entices guests to savour a magical culinary journey roaming the diverse and fascinating cuisines of the Majapahit Empire.

Additionally, two main spacious swimming pools, a noteworthy 2,000m2 permaculture, a convivial swing boasting views of the typical Ubud’s lush jungle and verdant rice paddy fields, as well as a floating library and boutique are available to amuse guests thoroughly without having to leave the resort’s grounds.

KAPPA INSTANT – MEANINGFUL EXPERIENCES

Kappa Senses Ubud will bring forward meaningful experiences for guests to discover during their stay. There are five unique Kappa Instants highlighted during the stay signifying the five elements of the universe, embracing the essence and immersing in the culture of Kappa Senses Ubud’s respectful surroundings.

OMTARA SPA BY CLARINS

Offering pure serenity and leisure pursuit for an ultimate sense of awakening, the highlight of the resort is OmTara Spa by Clarins. Covering in excess of 1,000m2, the Spa consists of seven treatment rooms, beauty and hair salons, vitality pools, a gym, steam and sauna and a vichy shower. This harmonious amalgamation between Kappa Senses Ubud and Clarins is committed and driven by a long-term vision to create a haven of peace in the renowned healing destination: Bali.

Clarins for many years has been committed to sustainable and fair agriculture protecting both nature and people. Its products and application techniques are the results of more than 60 years of dialogue with respectful loyal customers. Treatments at the OmTara Spa by Clarins are absolutely unique, combining the effectiveness of the “Clarins Touch” – an exclusive 100% high-performance manual method – with the power of high-purity plant extracts and essential oils, resulting in an exquisite sensorial experience.

MORE THAN A STAY, LIVE AN EXPERIENCE

Experiencing Kappa Senses Ubud is the beginning of a remarkable journey for discerning travellers who wish to rediscover the epitome of their senses – more than a stay, live an experience.

KAPPA SENSES UBUD

Banjar Tanggayuda, Jalan Taman Sari, Kedewatan, Ubud, Gianyar, Bali 80571, Indonesia