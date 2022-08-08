Weekend Mansion BBQ at Harris Cafe (All You Can Eat)

All You Can Eat (AYCE) is used to describing a meal in a restaurant where people can serve themselves as much food as they want.

Currently very popular among the people of Indonesia, especially in the Jakarta area. HARRIS Cafe by HARRIS Suites Puri Mansion provides an AYCE promo for BBQ, where the customers can enjoy a variety of choices such as meat, vegetables or others.

The price offered is IDR 180,000/Nett/Pax. AYCE – BBQ is our promo from June to September 2022 only. All guests can enjoy AYCE – BBQ every Weekend (Saturdays only). Don’t miss the discount on certain days up to 50% that can be used for Dine-in on Saturdays. Bring your family or friends with an aesthetic view of Jakarta’s buildings to capture your moments only at HARRIS Suites Puri Mansion.

“We are sure our guests will really enjoy our BBQ at HARRIS Cafe which has been prepared by our experienced culinary team and can also for every guest who is staying here. With the availability of various existing facilities and affordable package prices, the All family will be delighted to enjoy their staycation at HARRIS Suites Puri Mansion, explained Anton Rezie, General Manager of HARRIS Suites Puri Mansion”.

For information and reservations, Visit us on our website www.discoverasr.com, Facebook and Instagram HARRIS Suites Puri Mansion @harrispurimansion, or our official Telephone Number at 021-54336060,

We can also be contacted via WhatsApp 0811-9700-6060 for reservations and WhatsApp 0822 3168 6060 for Harris Cafe.

For more information, please contact: