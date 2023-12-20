Marriott Business Council Bali Partners with Bali Children Foundation in Launching EdTech Project

Empowering Students in Songan Village with Transformative Education Programmes.

Marriott International Indonesia continues its commitment to community empowerment by launching the EdTech Project, an educational partnership between Marriott Business Council Bali and Bali Children Foundation (BCF). The project aims to revolutionise education by integrating cutting-edge Education Technology (EdTech) solutions into four schools in Songan Village, providing personalised learning experiences for elementary students in remote areas.

On 12th and 14th December 2023, the EdTech Project team visited Sekolah Dasar Negeri 2, 5, 6, and 8 in Songan Village for program assessments. To celebrate the milestone, Marriott International’s hotels and resorts in Bali will curate engaging activities, including fun games, quizzes, educational sessions, and school lunches with the students.

Titus Rosier, General Manager of W Bali – Seminyak and Chairman of Marriott Business Council Indonesia, stated, “As we venture into Songan Village with the EdTech Project, we believe in the power of education to transform communities. Through the Marriott Business Council Bali and our collaboration with the Bali Children Foundation, we aim to provide students with the tools to unlock their potential and shape a brighter future.”

The collaboration between Marriott Business Council Bali and Bali Children Foundation started in 2017, focusing on school refurbishments in Songan Village supported by Marriott International’s ‘Run to Give‘ charity fund. The EdTech Project, launched this year, aims to transform education through technology and enhance literacy and numeracy skills for early-stage elementary school students. The initiative has brought 93 percent of pupils to basic competency.

Margaret Barry, Founder of Bali Children Foundation, emphasised the importance of Marriott Business Council Bali’s support, stating, “EdTech project also extends to provide Bahasa Indonesia course to foster a shared national identity by addressing academic proficiency and underscores the importance of learning Bahasa Indonesia.”

Songan Village faces challenges in accessing quality education within the Mount Batur caldera in Kintamani, Bali. The EdTech Project aspires to overcome these challenges by leveraging cutting-edge technology to provide an enriched learning experience for students in Songan Village. Aligned with Marriott’s Serve360 commitment, the initiative exemplifies Marriott International’s dedication to supporting the communities where each property operates.

Martin Ehlers, General Manager of Renaissance Bali Uluwatu Resort & Spa and Co-chair of Marriott Business Council Bali, stated, “We believe that access to quality education is a fundamental right for every child, regardless of their geographical location. By leveraging innovation and technology, we bridge the educational gaps in the young learners in Songan Village.”

The collaboration between Marriott Business Council Bali and Bali Children Foundation aims to instigate positive change and augment the educational landscape for local children in the remote confines of Songan Village. By infusing technology into the educational tapestry, the project envisions a future where every child in the village enjoys access to quality education, unlocking doors to a brighter and more promising future.

Discover more initiatives empowering communities through Serve360 at Serve360.marriott.com. For more information about this partnership, please visit here.