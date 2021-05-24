Unite The People Of Lombok And Its Charity Organisations

ONE Community was established to unite the people of Lombok, foundations, businesses, locals and expats, so they can learn from one another, work together when it makes sense and know the great work each and every one of them does to support Lombok.

ONE Community wants to create a strong network among the charities in Lombok, ultimately aiming for all of them to grow stronger together.

The inaugural annual ONE Community event gives the opportunity to network and to lay the foundations of a more united community in Lombok. The event will take place at Novotel Lombok Resort & Villas in Kuta, Lombok on Saturday the 29th of May 2021. The event offers a daytime program and the ONE Community Gala Charity Dinner in the evening.

The daytime event, 13:00-16:00, is free and open to the public. There will be plenty of opportunities to meet the 18 foundations, mingle with like-minded people, and join one of the activities organized by the charities, such as a sign language class, wheelchair assembly, CPR demonstrations, and many more including lots of children’s activities. Novotel Lombok Resort & Villas will provide free snacks and refreshments, and Blind Aid Band will play music and offer free massages.

The daytime event will be the perfect platform for locals to meet the charities that are active in their area, and for the organizations to find new volunteers and to inspire the community by showcasing the great work that is done.

In the evening the ONE Community Gala Charity Dinner will take place. The gala event will start at 17:00 with sunset drinks and the opportunity for all sponsors and guests to meet the foundations. A culinary feast will be provided by Novotel Lombok Resort & Villas, with contributions and collaborations by several of the best restaurants in Kuta, Lombok. This will be a chance to enjoy an evening of fun and glamour with live music, DJ performances, raffles prizes, silent auctions and much more. The dress code is festive, dazzling, luminous and vivid.

Tickets are available via +6282258152774 and the tickets are 350k per person including a delicious buffet, soft drinks, wine and beer. Follow ONE Community on Instagram and Facebook @onecommunitylombok to stay up to date with all the event information. All proceeds of this evening will be shared between the foundations.

ONE Community would like to express its gratitude to all the sponsors and in-kind donors that have generously donated as without them the event would not have been possible. Thank you for the support to these incredible foundations so they can keep doing their life-changing work.

Diamond sponsors:

SIWA CLIFFS – SIWA presents a unique collection of luxury 2 or 3 bedroom pool villa property located high above the seaside town of Kuta, South Lombok. These sustainably constructed luxury ocean view and Rinjani view properties are the first part of this boutique wellness destination welcoming guests on the 14th of June 2021. Relax and rejuvenate at one of our many tranquil spaces, enjoy the awe-inspiring SIWA day club, bar and restaurant serving the best in locally sourced seasonal cuisine. www.siwacliffs.com

Mana Yoga Retreat- Mana Retreat Lombok is a relaxed environment where everybody feels welcome to come in for a meal or drink, Yoga, a movie or a spa session while respecting the privacy of our in-house guests. By creating this relaxed sanctuary based around the principle of mutual respect and `live and let live`, they hope to create a space where you can be yourself, relax, connect, have fun and nurture your body and soul. Mana is using the recent challenges as an opportunity to make improvements and additions. They are looking forward to coming back as a better and stronger Mana by the end of this year.

manalombok.com

Platinum sponsor:

Visi Jabon – Visi Jabon is a platform for sustainable tourism development in the hills above Selong Belanak in Lombok. The privately-owned hillside properties share access, infrastructure, services and a vision for the future of the area, creating economies of scale, feasible developments and attractive business environments. They are a property investment company specialising in Lombok land, properties, real estate and investments. visi-jabon.com

Gold sponsors:

Tate Developments

Invest Islands

Private Sanctuary Lombok

Autore Pearl Farm and Showroom

Location Sponsor:

F&B Sponsors:

Marina Lombok El Bazar Breakery La Cabaña

Two Islands Wines KRNK Kuta Bar & Grill Novotel Lombok Resort & Villas

Prost Beer Kenza Cafe Kemangi

Cowshed Senggigi Le Too Much Gratitude

Many restaurants, accommodations and other companies have sponsored raffle prizes, silent auction items and other contributions to the event. The list is still growing…

Foundations present at the event: