Travel April Updates: Children Travelling Domestically, Additional Entry Points from Singapore

The COVID-19 Task Force has issued addendums stated in two circular letters regarding domestic travel provisions and additional international travel entry points departing from Singapore.

The first letter states special travel requirements for travellers aged 6-17 years who have received the second dose of vaccine and the second refers to overseas travellers originating from Singapore and entering through the Riau Islands.

“Domestic travellers via air, sea, and land transportation modes using private or public vehicles, crossings, and intercity trains from and to regions throughout Indonesia, aged 6-17 years and have received the second dose of vaccine, are exempt from the obligation to show a negative rapid antigen test result, but must attach a second dose vaccine card or certificate,” stated the circular.

This new rule is contained in the addendum to circular letter 16/2022 which was signed by the Head of the National Disaster Management Agency, Lt. Gen. Suharyanto and takes effect on Tuesday 19th April 2022 until further notice. The legal basis for implementing this policy is the result of a decision during a limited cabinet meeting with President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) on Monday.

Meanwhile, the addendum to circular letter 17/2022 related to health protocols for overseas travel during the COVID-19 pandemic, released on Tuesday 19th April, states that Tanjung Kepulauan Riau; Tanjung Pinang – Riau Islands; Riau Islands; Dumai, Riau; and Tarempa – Riau Islands can be used as additional entry points.

Several special provisions for overseas travellers from Singapore are listed as well. They are required to show negative results of rapid antigen tests with samples taken within a maximum period of 24 hours before departure.

“Overseas travellers originating from Singapore can also show negative PCR results whose samples were taken within 48 hours before departure and attached during a health check,” wrote the circular.

These two provisions apply to overseas travellers from Singapore who have resided in Singapore for at least the last 14 days and wish to enter the entry point in the Riau Islands Province and have received the second and booster doses of vaccination.